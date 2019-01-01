Cavani wants to go "as far as possible" with PSG despite Chelsea speculation

The Uruguay striker exclusively tells Goal that his only focus is PSG and has praised coach Thomas Tuchel for the impact he made so far this season

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani insists he is happy at the Parc des Princes despite speculation of a January move to Chelsea.

Reports earlier this month suggested the Premier League side were willing to spend in the region £50million ($64.3m) to sign the 31-year-old.

However, speaking exclusively to Goal, Uruguay striker Cavani says his only focus the Ligue 1 champions.

Article continues below

He is also philisophical about his own form, saying the priority always has been the team, even if he isn’t always scoring goals.

"In life in general, and not only in football, a person should try to improve, grow and have goals,” Cavani said.

“Every year, the goals are the same: win, stay 100 per cent fit to be able to play as many games as possible, go as far as possible with PSG.

“I personally have a difficult time, but I really think that knowing that we have to continue working is the only way leads to success, results, is important, and I will never give up working to be 100% and give my teammates the best.

"There are difficult times, with highs and lows, but that does not bother me more than that because I know they are moments in football that any player endures in his career.

“It's normal not to be happy when you do not score goals because you want to help our team. It's our role, especially me as the centre forward."

Cavani has also praised coach Thomas Tuchel for helping to unite the dressing room as they continue their quest for domestic and European success this season.

Tuchel succeeded Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes last summer after a two-year spell in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

A sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years already looks a formality, with PSG 13 points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand having won 16 and drawn two of their opening 18 fixtures so far.

The club have also won their Champions League group ahead of Liverpool and Napoli to set up a last-16 tie with Manchester United next month.

The only blip was a shock 2-1 home defeat against Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals last week, the club’s first domestic loss since January 2014.

Cavani says that impressive start is down to the positive dressing atmosphere created by Tuchel.

"The coach created a positive atmosphere of unity and he managed to make sure that little by little we could connect a little bit more, not only on the field but also outside,” added Cavani.

“It's not an easy task, we feel this union and this feeling of friendship, we all hope to continue on this path. Slowly but surely we face the difficult situations like a team and I think it can take us far.”

Speaking about the Guingamp defeat, he said: "These are the things [that happen] in football.

“Sometime we have the maximum form of the team and other times we miss a player and we have to make replacements, these are normal things.

“As I said before, it's only the beginning of the year 2019, we had the winter break, but just before we reached important goals during the first part, like having 50 points in the league, qualify and take first place in the Champions League, be first in Ligue 1.

"There are important things that we have acquired and others to improve so that we can build up.”