Cameroon vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cameroon will take on Guinea in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday evening, looking to make a positive start in what has been dubbed as a tricky Group C.

The Indomitable Lions will hope to go one step further and at least qualify for this year's final after coming third when they hosted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

They must first survive a difficult Group C, in which three teams, including champions Senegal and Guinea, have a genuine chance of progressing to the next stage.

First up for Cameroon is Guinea, who are making their 14th appearance in the continental showpiece and will be high in confidence after beating Nigeria 2-0 in a friendly clash earlier in the week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cameroon vs Guinea kick-off time

Date: Monday, January 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Stade Charles Konan Banny

The match will be played at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on Monday, January 15, 2024, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cameroon vs Guinea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cameroon team news

Cameroon comes into their AFCON opener with several selection headaches, with Bryan Mbuemo out injured and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting not selected to Ivory Coast after reportedly being dropped altogether for missing recent friendlies.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has missed the entire training camp for the tournament as well and will likely be unavailable for this game after Cameroon reached an unusual agreement to allow him to stay with Manchester United to play against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Fabrice Ondoa has deputised between the sticks and will most likely do the same against Guinea.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar underwent scans on Saturday on a left thigh injury picked up in training on Friday, but early fears that he might be forced out of the tournament were played down after the examination revealed a minor knock. He's unlikely to feature in this game either way.

Cameroon possible XI: Epassy; Castelletto, Wooh, Moukoudi, Tolo; Ntcham, Kemen, Anguissa; Ngamaleu, Ekambi, Magri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Epassy, Ngapandouetnbu, Ondoa Defenders: Castelletto, Moukoudi, Gonzalez, Yongwa, Tolo, Wooh, Tchato, Tchamadeu, Bokelé Midfielders: Neyou, Kemen, Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Douala, Njongue Forwards: Toko-Ekambi, Nkoudou, Aboubakar, Moumbgna, Mughe, Magri, Ateba, Njie

Guinea team news

Guinea boss Kaba Diawara is sweating around the fitness of their star striker Serhou Guirassy, who suffered a knock to his thigh, which saw him withdrawn early in the friendly encounter against Nigeria last week.

Guirassy has been in superb form for his club Stuttgart this season and has already scored 17 goals in just 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season. Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will wear the captain's armband for the National Elephants.

Guinea possible XI: Kone; Conte, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Sylla; Camara, Konate, Keita; Guilavogui, Kamano, Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keita, Camara, Koné Defenders: Conte, Diakite, Sylla, Sylla, Diakhaby, Janvier, Sow, Camara Midfielders: Diawara, Cisse, Camara, Keita, Toure, Konate, Kourouma, Cisse Forwards: Kamano, Guilavogui, Guirassy, Bayo, Kante, Conte

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score Competition 07/02/21 Guinea 2-2 Cameroon Int. Friendly Games 03/28/17 Cameroon 1-1 Guinea Int. Friendly Games 01/25/15 Cameroon 1-1 Guinea Africa Cup of Nations 02/11/09 Cameroon 3-3 Guinea Int. Friendly Games

