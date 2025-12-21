How to watch California vs USC NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The California Golden Bears will battle against the USC Trojans to start the electrifying NCAAW game on December 21, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

USC scores 71.5 points per game on average, compared to California's 68.6 points. California shoots a little higher, 42.6% from the field, than USC (41.5%), although USC has been giving up 54.0 points per game as opposed to 59.9 points.

California averages 34.2 rebounds and 15.6 assists per game, while USC averages 36.3 rebounds and 16.8 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the California Golden Bears vs USC Trojans NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

California Golden Bears vs USC Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The California Golden Bears will meet the USC Trojans in a high-voltage NCAAW game on December 21, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date December 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch California Golden Bears vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

California Golden Bears team news

Lulu Twidale is shooting 36.4% from the field and an astounding 86.8% from the free-throw line, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Sakima Walker averages 6.6 rebounds per game, comprising 4.3 defensive and 2.3 offensive rebounds.

Aliyahna Morris averages 2.5 turnovers per game while dishing out 3.8 assists in 26.1 minutes.

USC Trojans team news

Jazzy Davidson is shooting 40.4% from the field, 59.3% from the free-throw line, and averaging 6.9 rebounds per game averaging 16.1 points.

Rian Forestier shoots 33.3% from the field and averages 2.6 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Kara Dunn shoots 46.5% from the field and contributes 10.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

California Golden Bears and USC Trojans head-to-head record

Based on the previous five head-to-head matches, this game has recently shifted toward California, after USC previously controlled the series. The Golden Bears have demonstrated increased consistency in close, difficult games by winning the last two games, 71–66 on November 18, 2024, and 83–77 on February 8, 2024.

This game may once again depend on momentum—either California maintaining its recent advantage in close games or USC reasserting itself if it controls the pace and scores early. USC controlled the series in 2022 and early 2023 with convincing victories.