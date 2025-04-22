How to buy tickets to see Messi play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Don't miss your chance to see Messi play live this summer

Catch the legend that is Lionel Messi live in the flesh at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer as he and Inter Miami fight to win one of the biggest club competitions in soccer. The Argentinian will captain the side as they represent the host nation, who will also be playing hosts at the 2026 World Cup.

If you've dreamed of seeing the world-renowned soccer player live, now is the time, so don't miss this amazing opportunity as the FIFA Club World Cup lands in the States this summer.

The Argentinian signed for Inter Miami in 2023, and since then, the beautiful game has only grown and expanded in the States. Below, GOAL breaks down exactly how you can clinch official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see one of the best soccer players in the world.

When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins on 14 June and takes place until 13 July 2025. The United States will be hosting the blockbuster competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 teams playing under a brand new format will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournaments:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 2-5 July

2-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Inter Miami Group Fixtures

Messi and Inter Miami have been drawn in the same group as FC Porto, Al Ahly FC, and SE Palmeiras. Here's a closer look at the full fixture list:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Saturday 14th June Al Ahly FC vs Inter Miami Hard Rock Stadium, Miami FIFA Thursday 19th June Inter Miami vs FC Porto Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta FIFA Monday 23rd June Inter Miami vs SE Palmeiras Hard Rock Stadium, Miami FIFA

How to buy tickets to see Lionel Messi at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

If you’re hoping to see Inter Miami and Lionel Messi light up the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from a range of individual tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. With Inter Miami set to make their debut on the global stage, demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.

How much are tickets to see Messi at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The good news is that tickets are affordable and start from as low as $40, which allows everyone to catch one of the biggest players of our generation at this coveted competition. Fans will also get the chance to choose if they want to buy tickets for individual matches, or they can even get their hands on bundle packs, which include multiple games at different venues. Here's a closer look at the pricing categories for tickets:

Category 3: Prices start from $80

Prices start from $80 Category 2: Prices start from $120

Prices start from $120 Category 1: Prices start from $200

How did Messi and Inter Miami qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Inter Miami earned its place at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. It's a trophy that recognizes the team with the best overall record during the regular MLS season. It means that Messi and his teammates have secured the only spot allocated to the host nation. The team, which is fairly new and only formed in 2018, will also play in the inaugural match against Al Ahly in their hometown of Miami.