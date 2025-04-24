How to buy tickets to see Seattle Sounders in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Catch the Sounders live in action at this summers newest soccer competiton

The FIFA Club World Cup is back with a brand new format featuring 32 of the best teams in the world. You don't want to miss the action this summer as MLS side Seattle Sounders represent one of four Concacaf teams in the roster.

This is your chance to see your favourite US side play in one of the biggest FIFA competitions, and what's better, tickets are on sale now and super affordable. Winners of the Concacaf Champions League in 2022, Seattle Sounders are well-versed in how to battle it out when it comes to winning big prizes.

If you're in the States, it might be easy for you to catch the Seattle Sounders in action, but there's nothing like getting behind your favorite team for an international tournament. Below, GOAL breaks down exactly how you can clinch official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see one of the best soccer teams in the world.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins on 14 June and takes place until 13 July 2025. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 teams playing under a brand new format will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournaments:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 2-5 July

2-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Seattle Sounders FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Seattle Sounders have been drawn in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Botafogo. Here's a closer look at the full fixture list:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sunday, June 15th Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA Thursday, June 19th Seattle Sounders vs Atlético de Madrid Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA Monday, June 23rd Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA

How to buy Seattle Sounders Fifa Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Seattle Sounders light up the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 stage, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class soccer on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from a range of individual tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.

How much are tickets to see Seattle Sounders at the FIFA Club World Cup?

The good news is that tickets are affordable and start from as low as $40, which allows everyone to catch the Sounders at this coveted competition. Fans will also get the chance to choose if they want to buy tickets for individual matches, or they can even get their hands on bundle packs, which include multiple games at different venues. Here's a closer look at the pricing categories for tickets:

Category 3: Prices start from $105

Prices start from $105 Category 2: Prices start from $140

Prices start from $140 Category 1: Prices start from $210

How did Seattle Sounders qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Seattle Sounders cemented their place at the FIFA Club World Cup after they beat Mexican side Pumas in the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup final, which meant they claimed one of four Concacaf-allocated spots. The Sounders will be in an exciting group with heavy hitters Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Brazilian side Botafogo. The MLS side has one big advantage, though: all three of their group games will be played at home in Seattle at the Lumen Field.