How to buy tickets to see Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

All you need to know about how you can see the Brazilian soccer giants in action from the States this summer

Flamengo, who love to showcase their Brazilian samba soccer skills wherever and whenever they play, are always supported by a vibrant and colourful following. They are one of six CONMEBOL representatives who are in action during this year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, which kicks off on June 14. Boasting a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Gerson, Pedro and Nicolás de la Cruz and an estimated fanbase of nearly 50 million, the Rio de Janeiro outfit are already looking ahead to their tilt at global glory. You could be there to cheer Flamengo on too, as they go head-to-head with the world’s best sides this summer. Match tickets for all group stage and knockout encounters, including the final, are now available via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

Although a global club tournament was first contested in 2000, it wouldn’t become known officially as the FIFA Club World Cup until 2006. The last annual edition of the competition was played in 2023. The groundbreaking global showpiece has been revitalised for 2025, with 32 of the most successful clubs from the past four seasons competing to crown the ultimate global champion. Going forward, it will take place every four years.

Of the eleven Brazilian sides who have played in previous FIFA Club World Cups or who are playing in this summer’s edition, Flamengo, along with Palmeiras, have featured at the most. In their first FIFA Club World Cup appearance, in 2019, Flamengo reached the final, losing to Liverpool. However, they performed less well in the 2022 edition, losing to Al Hilal in their semi-final opener and eventually finished third.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need to secure official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see one of the best soccer teams in the world.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins on Saturday, June 14 and culminates with the Final on Sunday, July 13. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of staging the FIFA World Cup 2026. 32 teams, playing under a brand-new format, will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournament:

Group Stages: June 14-26

June 14-26 Round of 16: June 28 - July 1

June 28 - July 1 Quarter Finals: July 4-5

July 4-5 Semi-Finals: July 8-9

July 8-9 Final: July 13

Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

7-time Brazilian league champions, Flamengo, get their Group D campaign underway against the 4-time CAF Champions League winners, Esperance de Tunis from Tunisia. Former English and European champions, Chelsea, are next up for Filipe Luis' Rubro-Negro. Flamengo take on the ‘Play-in match’ winners, either Los Angeles FC of MLS fame or Mexican outfit, Club America, in their final group encounter. Those sides must compete for a FIFA Club World Cup spot due to Leon from Mexico being expelled from the tournament, as a result of them having shared ownership with another club taking part in the summer soccer extravaganza, Pachuca.

Here's a closer look at Flamengo's group fixture list:

Date (Time - ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Mon, June 16 (9 pm ET) Flamengo v Esperance Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA Fri, June 20 (2 pm ET) Flamengo v Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA Tue, June 24 (9 pm ET) Los Angeles FC or Club America v CR Flamengo Camping World Stadium, Orlando FIFA

How to buy Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see flamboyant Flamengo in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 action in the States this summer, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now, with prices starting from around $30. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see world-class players and teams take to the pitch at such affordable prices.

How much are Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Prices for Flamengo’s opening and closing group encounters are pretty similar, with tickets ranging from between $27-$169. For their stand out group fixture against Chelsea, prices are higher, with tickets starting from $115.

How did Flamengo qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Flamengo claimed their third Copa Libertadores crown in 2022 thanks to a 1-0 final win over fellow Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense. It was a success which booked them a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.