How to buy tickets to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025: Weekend schedule, ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

It’s been a stellar F1 season to date, and we are set for more driving drama as we head to one of the standout races of the year. Tension and excitement levels always rise when the F1 stars head to Monte Carlo for one of the most famous sporting events in the world, the Monaco Grand Prix. This season, the Principality stages the 8th round of an action-packed 2025 schedule on May 25. If you’ve never been to an F1 race weekend, there’s no time like the present to book yourself a ticket so you can see what all the fuss is about. If you’ve already experienced the F1 frenzy, you will be yearning for more and won’t want to miss out on what is set up to be another classic.

Not only is F1 celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, but so is the Monaco Grand Prix, as it appeared on the inaugural 1950 F1 campaign. The future looks bright for the event too, as an extension to the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM) has been signed, meaning the grand prix will take place until 2031 inclusive. As well as being a jewel in F1’s crown, continuing to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to the Principality and millions of global television viewers worldwide, it’s the ultimate test of concentration and skill for F1 drivers. Along with the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix forms what has become known as the prestigious ‘Triple Crown of Motorsport’.

If being close at hand to watch one of the biggest highlights of the F1 season isn't enough, there's also the added bonus of being able to indulge in all that one of the world's entertainment hotspots has to offer. As well as famous attractions like the Monte Carlo Casino, Monaco has a vibrant nightlife which comes alive during race weekend. So, don't delay, you've got to make sure you're booked in for one of the best weekends of the sporting calendar.

Legends of motor racing past, including the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, and Niki Lauda, have all tasted success at one of the most famous circuits on the planet. Senna holds the record for most Monaco wins, having been victorious on six occasions - the brilliant Brazilian won the race five years in a row.

Five of the current crop of racers have also topped the podium in the Principality. Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are all multiple winners, alongside Sergio Perez and hometown hero Charles Leclerc. Leclerc created history last year when he became the first Monegasque to win his home Grand Prix in F1 history. His victory also broke Red Bull’s recent stranglehold of the event, with their drivers winning three years in a row (2021-2023). A good performance during qualifying has proved highly beneficial in the last couple of years. Amazingly, the 2024 top-10 finishing order was identical to how the drivers lined up on the starting grid.

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 racing fan or a casual observer, the Monaco Grand Prix is sure to captivate you. In addition to the thrilling race, visiting the French Riviera offers you the opportunity to savour a multitude of attractions and activities. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025?

Date: Sunday, May 25 Time: 3 pm CET (2 pm BST) Location: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Where is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 held?

The Circuit de Monaco is a 3.3 km street circuit laid out on the city streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine around the harbour of the Principality of Monaco. Famous track features include the slowest corner in F1, the Loews Hairpin and the iconic Casino Square and Swimming Pool sections.

The idea for a Grand Prix race around the streets of Monaco came from Antony Noghès, the president of the Monegasque motor club, Automobile Club de Monaco. The inaugural race was held in 1929 and was won by William Grover-Williams in a Bugatti. The race was part of the calendar in the first year of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, and it hasn’t been off it since 1955. The circuit may be incredibly narrow and tight, but it’s a challenge that nearly all drivers love. It forces them to put their skills on the line and rewards accuracy. Overtaking on the tight streets is extremely difficult, so a good qualifying position is usually essential.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

The current Monaco Grand Prix ticket packages and price estimates are as follows:

Category/Day Price 3-Day Pass From €1580 Friday (May 23) From €195 Saturday (May 24) From €390 Sunday (May 25) From €1250



There are also a multitude of hospitality packages available, including:

Yacht Hospitality: Prices start around €3,000 for a race view from a yacht

Prices start around €3,000 for a race view from a yacht VIP Experiences: Paddock Club, Terrace Hospitality and F1 Experiences. Prices can range from $839 to $21,600.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets from £129-£9121 (Secteur Rocher to Paddock Club). One to three-day passes are also available, depending on how long you are looking to stay in the region.

How to buy F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official website, and they are also available on the Monaco GP ticket site itself.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the Grand Prix you want to go to

Just type Formula 1 in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a race that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the individual Grand Prix page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the race!

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Weekend Schedule

The Monaco Grand Prix 2025 runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25. Practice, qualifying, and the race are spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (CET) Friday, May 23 Practice 1 1:30 PM Friday, May 23 Practice 2 5 PM Saturday, May 24 Practice 3 12:30 PM Saturday, May 24 Qualifying 4 PM Sunday, May 25 Grand Prix 3 PM

Where to stay for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the circuit and across Monaco. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Monaco Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year. Sky Sports coverage includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice, sprint qualifying, sprint race and qualifying sessions across the entire weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

Fubo also offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the Monaco Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.