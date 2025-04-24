How to buy tickets to see Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Follow the BVB faithful to the States this summer

If you're a Borussia Dortmund faithful, bring the famous Yellow Wall to the United States because the FIFA Club World Cup is back with a brand new format featuring 32 of the best teams in the world.

The German side has a loyal fan base, and if you're one of them, this is your chance to catch them in the United States as they go up against some of the biggest sides to have played the game, to get their hands on this international trophy.

You'll get to see some amazing players, the likes of Pascal Groß, Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy, and many more. Below, GOAL breaks down exactly how you can clinch official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see one of the best soccer teams in the world.

When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins on 14 June and takes place until 13 July 2025. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 teams playing under a brand new format will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournaments:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 2-5 July

2-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Borussia Dortmund have been drawn in the same group as Fluminense FC, Ulsan HD, and Mamelodi Sundowns FC. Here's a closer look at the full fixture list:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Tuesday 17th June Flminese FC vs Borussi Dormtund Met Life Stadium, New York FIFA Saturday 21st June Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Borussia Dortmund TQL Stadium, Cincinatti FIFA Wednesday 25th June Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD TQL Stadium, Cincinatti FIFA

How to buy Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Borussia Dortmund light up the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 stage, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class soccer on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from various individual tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.

How much are Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

The good news is that tickets are affordable and start from as low as $40, which allows everyone to catch Dortmund at this coveted competition. Fans will also get the chance to choose if they want to buy tickets for individual matches, or they can even get their hands on bundle packs, which include multiple games at different venues. Here's a closer look at the pricing categories for tickets:

Category 3: Prices start from $70

Prices start from $70 Category 2: Prices start from $90

Prices start from $90 Category 1: Prices start from $130

How did Borussia Dortmund qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Borussia Dortmund, who were the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League runners-up, secured their place at the Club World Cup in March 2024 via the ranking pathway based on their performances in the tournament over the past four campaigns. Dortmund's first game of the competition will be against the Brazilian team Fluminense. This will be followed by a game against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, before the final game of the group stage against Ulsan HD from South Korea.