How to buy tickets to see Atletico Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

All you need to know about buying tickets to see the Spanish giants play live in the United States

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to rediscover their sizzle in the States this summer. For a season that started with so much promise, Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos’ men were left frustrated by the end of it. They bowed out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League to city rivals Real Madrid, they saw their La Liga challenge peter out when it came to the crunch, and they also lost to Barca in the Copa del Rey semis. Atletico now seek redemption in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, a competition they are appearing in for the first time.

You could be there in person to see if Atletico Madrid can rise to the global challenge by securing seats to their upcoming matches at the FIFA Club World Cup. Match tickets for all group stage and knockout encounters, including the Final, are now available via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

Although a global club tournament was first contested in 2000, it wouldn’t become known officially as the FIFA Club World Cup until 2006. The last annual edition of the competition was played in 2023. The groundbreaking soccer showpiece has been revitalised for 2025, with 32 of the most successful clubs from the past four seasons competing to crown the ultimate global champion. Going forward, it will take place every four years.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need to secure official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see Atletico Madrid and many of the other top soccer teams in the world in summer action in the United States.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins on Saturday, June 14 and culminates with the Final on Sunday, July 13. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of staging the FIFA World Cup 2026. 32 teams, playing under a brand-new format, will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournament:

Group Stages: June 14-26

June 14-26 Round of 16: June 28 - July 1

June 28 - July 1 Quarter Finals: July 4-5

July 4-5 Semi-Finals: July 8-9

July 8-9 Final: July 13

Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

There’s no easy opener for FIFA Club World Cup debutants, Atletico Madrid, as they lock horns with one of the tournament favourites, PSG, in a huge all-European encounter. Earlier this season, during the group phase of the Champions League, Atletico went to the French capital and came away with an impressive 2-1 victory.

Next up for the Rojiblancos, it’s Seattle in Seattle. It will be intriguing to see how they handle the Sounders and a hostile home crowd. Atletico’s group campaign ends with a tough clash against the current Brazilian league champions, Botafogo.

Here's a closer look at Atletico Madrid's group fixture list:

Date (Time - ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Sun, June 15 (3 pm) Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA Thu, June 19 (6 pm) Seattle Sounders FC vs Atletico Madrid Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA Mon, June 23 (3 pm) Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA

How to buy Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Atletico Madrid conjure up some footballing magic in the States this summer, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now, with prices starting from around $30. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see world-class players and teams take to the pitch at such affordable prices.

How much are Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Atletico Madrid’s group opener vs PSG is one of the standout fixtures of the initial phase, and tickets are in high demand. They are available from $80-$422. Tickets for the Seattle match are available from $61-$417. For Atletico’s final group clash with Botafogo, seats in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl range from a very eye-catching $28 up to $150.

How did Atletico Madrid qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

While city rivals Real Madrid booked their place by winning the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Atletico de Madrid qualified via the ranking pathway to ensure Spain would have two representatives in the USA, due to their consistent performances in the UEFA Champions League between 2020 and 2024.