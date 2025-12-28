How to watch Butler vs UConn NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NCAAW game between the Butler Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies is set to take place on December 28, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Butler averages 68.2 points per game, while UConn scores 89.8 points per game. The Huskies have been allowing just 52.9 points per game, compared to the Bulldogs' 64.5 points per game.

UConn is outrebounding the Bulldogs 35.6 as opposed to the Bulldogs' 30.7 per game, shooting 51.0% from the field compared to Butler's 44.5%, and dishing out 24.0 assists per game opposed to Butler's 15.2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Butler Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Butler Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Butler Bulldogs will take on the UConn Huskies in an epic NCAAW game on December 28, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date December 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Butler Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Butler Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Butler Bulldogs team news

Lily Zeinstra shoots 46.9% from the field and 73.9% from the free-throw line, averaging 10.9 points per game.

Caroline Dotsey averages 5.2 rebounds per game, comprising 3.7 defensive and 1.5 offensive rebounds.

Anna Wypych shoots an effective 47.3% from the field and contributes 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

UConn Huskies team news

Azzi Fudd shoots 49.4% from the field and a flawless 100% from the free-throw line while scoring 18.5 points per game.

Sarah Strong averages 8.4 rebounds per game, including 6.9 defensive and 1.5 offensive rebounds.

KK Arnold shoots an effective 54.4% from the field and averages 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Butler Bulldogs and UConn Huskies head-to-head record

UConn has routinely outperformed Butler in the last five head-to-head encounters, winning each one. Even though there were some challenging games, such as the close wins on January 22, 2025 (80–78) and December 21, 2024 (78–74), UConn has consistently managed to execute late and dominate crucial situations.

The most recent outcome, a 79–60 victory on December 17, 2025, indicates that the Huskies might be gaining ground. If that pattern persists, UConn is probably going to set the pace once more, and Butler will need to execute almost flawlessly to compete.