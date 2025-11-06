With a growing number of the world’s best footballing talents now plying their trade on German soil for some of the greatest clubs on the planet, football fans are falling over themselves to pick up tickets to Bundesliga matches being played all over Deutschland. With the season kicked off on August 22, there’s no time like the present to check out how you can grab yourself a seat at upcoming games.

Founded in 1963, the Bundesliga has a rich history and has established itself as one of the most competitive competitions in Europe. The German league, which is renowned for its vibrant, friendly atmosphere and passionate fans of all ages, features 18 teams from all over the nation. Stars who have shone on the German stage include Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

GOAL has all the information you need to know to grab a Bundesliga ticket below.

How to get Bundesliga tickets?

The most reliable method of buying Bundesliga match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates and availability. Season ticket holders often get first dibs, followed by members and then the general public. Many clubs offer priority access to pre-sales and better ticket options to members, so you could consider signing up if you plan to attend multiple games.

Practically all German clubs have ticket offices at their stadiums, where tickets can be bought in advance or on match day itself, if still available. This is particularly useful for local fans or if the stadium is centrally located.

However, for those looking to secure seats at high-profile Bundesliga matches throughout the season, such as Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund ('Der Klassiker') and Hamburger SV vs Werder Bremen ('Nordderby'), it’s a good idea to try and buy tickets as early as possible, before they sell out.

You can get tickets on secondary platforms like SeatPick, where tickets start from €33.

How much are Bundesliga match tickets?

On the whole, Bundesliga match ticket prices are relatively good value, and Germany is still one of the few European countries where standing is still an option. German clubs do use category pricing, though, which can drive up prices for the top matches during the season.

The average Bundesliga ticket price ranges from €75 to €135. Here are some examples of match ticket pricing:

Club Low High Average Bayern Munich €225 €1,115 €305 Borussia Dortmund €215 €840 €295 Bayer Leverkusen €100 €260 €140 Werder Bremen €190 €365 €235 Borussia Monchengladbach €110 €250 €190



The Bundesliga also famously has the "50+1" rule, ensuring clubs are majority-owned by members rather than single investors. This keeps ticket prices relatively affordable compared to other top European leagues.

How to get Bundesliga hospitality tickets?

VIP or hospitality packages, which include game tickets, accommodation, lounge access and/or other benefits, are also available to purchase at the majority of Bundesliga clubs.

Want to know what to expect with a hospitality package? Here's what you should look out for in the main Bundesliga arenas, like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna park and Red Bull Arena:

Standard VIP Seat: Premium padded seat in a prime stadium location with shared lounge access, buffet dining, and complimentary drinks, from €200 per match

Premium padded seat in a prime stadium location with shared lounge access, buffet dining, and complimentary drinks, from Club / Business Lounge: Reserved premium seating with exclusive lounge access before, during, and after the match, high-end catering, open bar, and entertainment, from €300 per match

Reserved premium seating with exclusive lounge access before, during, and after the match, high-end catering, open bar, and entertainment, from Themed / Premium Lounge: Specially branded hospitality areas (e.g., Champions Club, Gold Lounge, RBL Club) with upgraded menus, champagne, and prime seating, from €600 per match

Specially branded hospitality areas (e.g., Champions Club, Gold Lounge, RBL Club) with upgraded menus, champagne, and prime seating, from Private Suite / Skybox: Fully enclosed private box for 8–20 guests with luxury dining, personal staff, and private facilities, from €3,000 per match

Fully enclosed private box for 8–20 guests with luxury dining, personal staff, and private facilities, from Ultra-Premium Package: Top-tier hospitality such as Prestige or Platinum Lounges with gourmet fine dining, unlimited premium drinks, and VIP access, from €1,200 per person per match

What to know about the Bundesliga?

For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is famous for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fanbases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, with passionate singing and chanting throughout the entire match, which contributes to an unforgettable matchday experience.

Standing sections also create an incredible visual and acoustic experience. Bundesliga matches are often fast-paced and dynamic affairs, with some of the standout teams, such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen, possessing technically gifted players who consistently produce world-class football.

Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live.

The Bundesliga is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in Europe, such as the Allianz Arena in Munich and Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The ‘Yellow Wall’ in Dortmund is a phenomenon every football fan should witness at least once.

How can I watch or stream Bundesliga matches?

Sky Sports boasts the UK TV rights to show Bundesliga matches live on TV and online during the 2025/26 season. You can also stream all the action on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices.

NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows: 6-Month Saver Membership (£26 a month, 6-month minimum term) and Day Membership (£14.99, one-off payment). Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. Flexible Month Membership (£29.99 a month, for 6 months). You can cancel anytime.

In Germany, Bundesliga broadcast rights are shared between Sky Deutschland and DAZN, with a handful of games available on Sat.1 and Sport1 (both free to watch). The Saturday Konferenz, which shows four or five games simultaneously on Saturday afternoons, moves from Sky to DAZN for the first time this season.

Sky will show the Friday night game previously broadcast by DAZN and keep the rights to the Saturday evening match. DAZN retain the rights to all Sunday games. Sky’s sports package currently costs €25 per month, while DAZN subscriptions are marginally more expensive, at €29.99 a month.