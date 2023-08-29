Bukayo Saka beats Erling Haaland and Moises Caicedo to the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award after spearheading Arsenal's surprise Premier League title challenge last season

Bukayo Saka has been named the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year in recognition of his role in Arsenal's unexpected title tilt.

Saka collects Men's PFA Young Player of the Year Award

Arsenal star pipped Haaland & Caicedo to gong

Winger got 14 Premier League goals & eight assists

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka saw off competition from the Premier League's top scorer Erling Haaland as well as midfield star Moises Caicedo to claim the prestigious award. He collected the trophy in person at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester. The winger inspired Arsenal to their best campaign in almost two decades, with the Gunners leading the Premier League title race for the majority of the season until Manchester City caught up with them in May. Saka scored 14 goals and contributed eight assists for Mikel Arteta's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as piping Haaland and Caicedo to the Young Player of the Year Award, the 21-year-old beat his Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli, Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa and Brighton's teenage striker Evan Ferguson.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The winger is next in action for Arsenal against Manchester United on Sunday.