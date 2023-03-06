Brentford vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Fulham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Brentford take on Fulham in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

The Bees will be looking to get three points and extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches in the league.

Fulham will also be eyeing three points from the clash to remain in the race for a possible top-four spot.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brentford vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Fulham Date: March 6, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on Sling TV and NBCsports.com.

Brentford team news & squad

The only player Brentford will miss for the clash is second-choice goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha due to an ankle problem.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, who had hamstring issues, are now fit and are ready to feature in the matchday squad.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Cox Defenders Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens, Jansson Midfielders Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Onyeka Forwards Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter

Fulham team news & squad

Tom Cairney will miss the match through injury while Palhinha is out due to suspension.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic