Borussia Dortmund warn Man Utd that Sancho will not be sold

The Bundesliga club are planning their future with the England international, even if the Red Devils come calling with a big offer

will not be selling Jadon Sancho this summer, according to the club's sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sancho has enjoyed a fantastic season in the , bagging eight goals and assisting 10 more in 25 appearances.

He has also enjoyed some success on the European stage, managing to score once and assist another goal before the club's recent elimination inflicted by .

Such impressive performances under Lucien Favre's management have attracted attention from a host of European clubs, including .

According to reports, the Red Devils are prepared to spend the £80 million ($105m) that they had originally allocated to buy a new centre-back to instead bring Sancho to the club in the summer to help bolster their attack.

However, the German side are looking to keep the 18-year-old for as long as possible and see him as an integral part of their future beyond this season.

"I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now," Zorc told Sport Bild.

"Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him."

Sancho only joined the club back in August 2017 from as he searched for more regular first-team opportunities.

He managed 12 appearances in his first season at Dortmund, but has since grown into a key player having played 1718 minutes of football during the current campaign.

Only first-team regulars Roman Burki, Alex Witsel, Marcos Reus and Abdou Diallo have spent more time on the pitch than him this season.

In comparison to his former Manchester City counterparts, fellow 18-year-old and hot prospect Phil Foden has played just 219 minutes of first-team football under Pep Guardiola this season.

Sancho can expect to start in Dortmund's next game against on March 16 as they look to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga, while Foden is still looking for his first Premier League start back in .

Favre's men take on Bayern in a top-of-the-table clash on April 6, with both sides currently locked at the summit of the division on 57 points.