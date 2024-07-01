Bolivia vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bolivia will take on Panama in the Copa America at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are heading into their final group game but only Panama stand a chance at making it out of the group.
Panama beat the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) in their previous outing, which means a win against Bolivia and a defeat for USMNT will help them get into the knockout stage. Bolivia, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the group standings, and have nothing at stake.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bolivia vs Panama kick-off time
|Date:
|June 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am EST
|Venue:
|Inter&Co Stadium
The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Bolivia vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, Unimas, FS2, ViX and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Bolivia team news
Adalid Terrazas earned his debut international cap on Thursday, leaving reserve goalkeeper Gustavo Almada as the only player among those selected for the tournament who hasn't been capped yet.
The lineup may be rotated heavily for the final group game, given the team is already out of the tournament.
Bolivia possible XI: Almada; Cuellar, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Suarez, Justiniano, Villamil, Je. Sagredo; Terceros, Ramallo, Vaca.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Almada, Viscarra
|Defenders:
|Je. Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Jo. Sagrego, Saavedra, Suarez, Rocha
|Midfielders:
|Justiniano, Terceros, Vaca, Tome. Vilamil, Cespedes, Saucedo, H. Cuellar, Tarrazas
|Forwards:
|J. Cuella, Menacho, Algaranaz, Chavez, Ramallo, Miranda
Panama team news
Panama will miss their primary creator, Adalberto Carrasquilla, who received a red card for a tackle on Christian Pulisic earlier this week.
With no fresh injury concerns, Panama will need to be at their best to stand a chance at winning a ticket for the knockouts.
Panama possible XI: Mosquera; I. Anderson, Miller, Cordoba; Murillo, Ayarza, Martinez, Davis; Yanis, Fajardo, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mosquera, Mejía, Samudio
|Defenders:
|Anderson, Córdoba, Davis, Anderson, Murillo, Blackman, Fariña, Miller, Valencia, Harvey, Cummings
|Midfielders:
|Martínez, Rodríguez, Bárcenas, Welch, Góndola, Ayarza, Yanis, Lenis
|Forwards:
|Díaz, Fajardo, Guerrero
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/08/23
|Bolivia 1 - 2 Panama
|Friendly
|07/06/16
|Panama 2 - 1 Bolivia
|Copa America
|11/08/11
|Bolivia 1 - 3 Panama
|Friendly
|26/03/11
|Panama 2 - 0 Bolivia
|Friendly