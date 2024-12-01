How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will welcome Gimnasia to Estadio Alberto J. Armando for a Liga Profesional tie on Sunday.

As the Argentina top flight approaches its conclusion, Boca and Los Triperos are at least 10 points off the top of the table. The hosts played out a goalless draw with Hurracan in their previous league fixture, while Gimnasia are coming off a 1-0 win over Atletico Tucuman.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Fanatiz and TyC Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia will be played at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Sunday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

Midfielder Aaron Anselmino will miss out on account of a hamstring injury, while defender Cristian Lema is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

With Luis Advíncula suspended after picking up two yellow cards in Wednesday's 3-4 loss to Velez Sarsfield in Copa Argentina, Juan Barinaga would need to step in at right-back, with Edinson Cavani leading the line of attack.

Gimnasia team news

Pablo De Blasis' season has been cut short due to a knee injury, while Lucas Castro, Matias Abaldo, Gonzalo Gonzalez and Ivo Mammini all remain sidelined through injury.

The visitors' manager Leonardo Madelon is likely to name an unchanged lineup from the Atletico Tucuman win, with Rodrigo Castillo and Santino Primante in attack.

