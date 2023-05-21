Blue hair to go with the flares! Ederson sporting new look as Man City prepare to lift Premier League title

There was blue hair from Manchester City stars to go with the flares let off by supporters as they prepare to lift the Premier League title on Sunday.

Guardiola's side are champions again

Dominating the domestic game

Could still claim a treble this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola’s side saw their coronation as the kings of English football confirmed when Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. The Citizens have now enjoyed domestic dominance in three successive seasons, and five times in the last six years, with few sides able to keep pace with their relentless trophy-winning march.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has been a reliable figure for City between the sticks once again this season, and he has got in the mood for a title party at the Etihad Stadium by dying his hair for a home date with Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? City fans gave their heroes a warm welcome to their famous ground, as the air became thick with smoke and joyous chants rang out, with there still a chance that Guardiola’s side will end the 2022-23 campaign with a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.