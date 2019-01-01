Blow for Arsenal as Ceballos ruled out until mid-December

have been dealt an injury blow following news that midfielder Dani Ceballos will remain on the sidelines until mid-December.

The international picked up a hamstring injury against Vitoria on November 6 and sat out the Gunners' defeat to ahead of the international break.

It has now been confirmed, however, that the loanee faces a further period out, though it is hoped he will return ahead of the busy festive run of fixtures.

Ceballos has become a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival from the Spanish capital on a season-long deal over the summer.

The 23-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Unai Emery's side, scoring his only goal against Standard Liege in October.

More to follow...