'If I speak I'm in big trouble!' - Reece James hints at outrage at Ivan Toney failing to make England World Cup squad

Chelsea full-back Reece James hinted at anger in a response Ivan Toney's match-winning goal vs Manchester City on Saturday.

Toney posted image of celebration on Instagram

Chelsea star James commented on post

Was he referencing Toney's England omission?

WHAT HAPPENED? Toney posted an image of himself with his fingers in his ears as he celebrated one of his two goals in Brentford's 2-1 win against Manchester City on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea star James commented on the picture, saying: "If I speak I'm in big trouble", with a laughing emoji next to it. It was a reference to Jose Mourinho's infamous rant.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The right-back may have been referring to Toney being left out of the England squad that will compete at the World Cup in Qatar. The forward was controversially omitted despite his excellent form for Brentford this season, having scored 10 goals in 14 Premier League matches this season.

IN ONE PHOTO:

DID YOU KNOW? Toney has scored two or more goals on three occasions in the Premier League this season; only Erling Haaland, who has done so five times, has scored at least twice in more matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? The 26-year-old will have to wait until the end of December for his next match, with Brentford facing Tottenham on December 26.