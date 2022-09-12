Best soccer goalkeeper gloves you can buy for kids in 2022

Looking for the best kids’ Soccer goalkeeper gloves? Here are the best picks from Nike, adidas and more.

For most players on the pitch, a good pair of soccer boots and a sturdy set of shin pads are the only pieces of kit they need to worry about choosing. But for goalkeepers, gloves are an essential piece of gear.

Goalkeeper gloves don't just exist as a fashion statement - they're there to help players in a game where they don't often need to use their hands. For children, a good pair of goalkeeper gloves is vital for their protection and enjoyment.

We've put together the best goalkeeper gloves for children you can buy today, dependent on what you want out of your game.

The best goalkeeper gloves for kids: our top three

What size goalkeeper gloves do I need?

Unlike adult sizes, children's goalkeeper gloves can vary depending on the age grouping. A seven-year-old player will need a different size glove than a thirteen-year-old, highlighting that a one-size-for-all guide is likely less valuable.

Gloves are typically graded on a sliding scale between the numbers three and eleven - and it is between three and eight that you will normally find children's sizes.

You can find more detailed information on children's glove sizes on the retailer's websites.

When do you need goalkeeper gloves?

Without gloves, a goalkeeper runs the risk of serious injury. This is not good, no matter the player's age, but it can prove an awful experience for children, and an injury may put them off playing soccer in the future.

Goalkeeper gloves help increase game performance and reinforce the hands with additional grip and cushioning - perfect for ensuring that youngsters will feel up to the sometimes daunting task of stepping in between the goalposts.

With that in mind, here are the best goalkeeper gloves that you can get right now for kids.

adidas X Speedportal Training Jr.

adidas

Best new release goalkeeper gloves for kids

Lightweight and comfortable, if speed is what your little one is after, the X Speedportal are the gloves for them. To fill the goal, your aspiring goalkeepers need speed behind them, and the X Speedportal goalkeeper gloves keep them quick and on the ball with a light backhand and a Soft Grip palm, so they move quickly.

Reasons to buy:

Soft Grip palm for handling stinging shots

Lightweight mesh backhand to keep them comfortable

The gloves are made in part with a blend of recycled and renewable materials

Get them from Soccer.com for $17.99

adidas Predator Pro Jr.

adidas

Best overall goalkeeper gloves for kids

The adidas Predator Edge is the best overall pair of goalkeeper gloves, especially when it comes to helping children feel more comfortable in goal. The fingers of these children's goalkeeper gloves feature supportive spines to assist in confident throws and shot-stopping.

Reasons to buy:

Durable Soft Grip Pro palm for excellent grip in all weather conditions

Full-wrap wrist strap for a confident hold

Reinforced supportive spines in fingers

Get them from Soccer.com for $41.99

adidas Predator TRN Jr.

adidas

Best budget-friendly goalkeeper gloves for kids

The cost of soccer equipment can add up pretty quickly and so to keep the overall cost down, the Preator TRN Jr. is a great option. It has most of the Predator top range features and comes in the brand new Game Data pack colorway, Solar Red. They are pretty versatile too, as they can be used for training sessions and matches.

Reasons to buy:

Durable soft grip palm delivers excellent grip of the ball

A half-wrap wrist keeps you locked in

The gloves have a positive finger cut for comfort

Get them from Lovell Soccer for $16.00

adidas Predator Match Jr Fingersave

adidas

Best kids' goalkeeper gloves for clearance

If you can't make a catch, punching the ball away will often do just as well - and the need for a good backhand has been taken into account by the junior Predator Fingersave, a scaled-down version of the popular gloves for adults.

Reasons to buy:

Designed to provide additional coverage for fingertip saves

An elasticated wristband with a touch and close strap ensures a secure fit

Increased contact area with a positive cut design

Get them from Lovell Soccer for $28.00

Elite Warrior Jr.

Elite Sport

Best kids' goalkeeper gloves for absorption

Any player will tell you that a high-velocity ball stings, and any goalkeeper without reinforced gloves will say to you that's especially the case for your hands. Luckily, the Elite Warrior helps to absorb the blows and redistributes the impact intelligently.

Reasons to buy:

Can be used in all weather conditions

Has finger spines for extra support

Flat cut for extra surface area to deal with ball impact

Get them from Soccer.com for $39.99

reusch Attrakt Freegel Gold Finger Support Jr.

Reusch

Best kids' goalkeeper gloves for distribution

Are you looking for a pair of gloves that would be great for ball distribution? Whether it's punching the ball away from goal ready for a counterattack or diving down low to make a good save - the reusch Attrakt Freegel Gold Finger Support gloves are the best option out there.

Reasons to buy:

A rolled thumb gives the glove a 3D shape to extend the surface area

Mesh material is woven into the glove for extra breathability

It has a full wrist strap to lock you in

Get them from Soccer.com for $74.99

Gloveglu Wet Skinn Junior

Gloveglu

Best kids' goalkeeper gloves for wet weather

Don't let the wet weather stop you from being on your A-game with these specialized Gloveglu Wet Skinn goalkeeper gloves. You don't have to worry about compromising control and grip as targeted features ensure you get the best out of your training or match day, even in the rain.

Reasons to buy:

Has Gloveglu AQUAgrip palm tehcnology for superior grip

An extended SKINN wrist sleeve adds to comfort levels

Breathable finger gussets for ventilation

Get them from Just Keepers for $38.76

Nike Goalkeeper Match Jr.

Nike

Best kids' goalkeeper gloves for multi-weather

You don't always get the good fortune of deciding what weather you play in, but come rain or shine, the Jr Goalkeeper Match will always assist you, ensuring that you get those saves under wraps. With mesh panels to help create a steady airflow, and foam pads that are just as adaptable to dry or wet conditions, it'll ensure those cool evenings and wet afternoons won't put you off your game.

Reasons to buy:

Foam on the palms provides plush cushioning and impact absorption

Smooth palm surface for the best grip on the ball

Adjustable wrist straps and reverse stitching on the backhand for a secure fit

Get them from Soccer.com for $24.99