Bergwijn wants to win the Champions League with Tottenham after completing £25m move from PSV

The Dutch winger expressed his delight after sealing a "dream" transfer to the Premier League

Steven Bergwijn has set his sights on winning the with after completing a £25 million ($33m) move to north London from .

Bergwijn has signed a five-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing to an end his six-year stay at Philips Stadion.

The international joined PSV as a youth player in 2011, before graduating to the senior squad in 2014, and went on to make his full debut for the club at the age of 17.

Bergwijn established himself as a key member of PSV's starting XI while attracting attention from a number of top clubs across Europe, with Spurs ultimately winning the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old could be in line for his first appearance when Jose Mourinho's men play host to reigning Premier League champions on Sunday.

Tottenham are already out of the title race, but they still harbour aspirations of a top-four finish, with the Champions League and also still up for grabs.

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League last term, and Bergwijn is hoping he can help the team go one better this time around.

"It's an amazing move, amazing club. Whatever I can bring I will give for the club and for this team. It's a dream for every footballer to play in the Premier League; the atmosphere, the stadiums are always full," Bergwijn said at his unveiling on Wednesday.

"I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. Last season I loved to see that you beat .

"I was 13 when I went to PSV. You wake up at 6am, go to PSV, drive one hour to Eindhoven and then go back to school until three or four o'clock and that's every day.

"When I was at training my father slept in the car and that's for three or four years. I know what they've [Bergwijn's parents] done for me and without them I wouldn't be here. I'm happy I can give them this back.

"When I was a young boy I looked to the coach, like 'oh it’s Mourinho', now I play for him. You have to believe in yourself and I know what I can bring for this club. I'm good with the ball, I can score. They play good football and that's what I like. To play here is a dream for me. It's an honour."

Bergwijn's arrival gives Mourinho another option in attack in the absence of Harry Kane, who has been ruled out of action for three months with a hamstring injury.

Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes has also joined Spurs on an 18-month loan deal from , and Goal has learned that the club have submitted an offer for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, who is keen on a move to the Premier League.