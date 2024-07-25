How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season takes in the final race of the midseason before the summer break this weekend when teams head to the iconic surroundings of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

A fascinating pair of weekends in Britain and Hungary continue to upend a script that had once looked like another cakewalk to the World Drivers’ Championship title for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Still, the Dutchman has now gone three races without a victory.

In the interim period, Mercedes have enjoyed double success, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both taking top spot on the podium, while McLaren cruised all the way through to a one-two finish at the Hungaroring last weekend.

However, that did not come without its own share of controversy, as Lando Norris was forced by team orders to surrender first place to Oscar Piastri, ensuring the Briton did not close the gap on Verstappen any further than he could.

Nevertheless, a victory over the Dutchman in Belgium - almost a second home race for the vocal support the latter enjoys - could seriously help turn this term and deliver an actual title race.

It sets up a thrilling last race before teams take a month away from the track, but how can you watch it all unfold? Let GOAL guide you through where to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 28th, in the familiar surroundings of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, known informally as Spa. It is located in the Wallonia region of Belgium, in the country's south.

First held in 1925 and added to the Formula One calendar in 1950, it is one of the most popular races. However, it has been absent for several years due to several standoffs, including advertising laws and the Suez Crisis. The race has also been held at circuits in Nivelles and Zolder but has been permanently held at Spa since 1985.

Where can I watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Sunday through ESPN. That includes coverage of the main race only, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods is available through other ESPN channels, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

While the ESPN channels are available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages also include the channels in their standard range. FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Belgian Grand Prix action with FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

2024 Belgian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, July 26th, through Sunday, July 28th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch Friday, July 26th Practice 1 07:30 am ESPN2, FuboTV Friday, July 26th Practice 2 11:00 am ESPNU, FuboTV Saturday, July 27th Practice 3 06:30 am ESPN2, FuboTV Saturday, July 27th Qualifying 10:00 am ESPN2, FuboTV Sunday, July 28th Grand Prix 09:00 am ESPN, FuboTV

Can I watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Belgian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in whole or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Belgian Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN and FuboTV.

When was the Belgian Grand Prix first held?

The Belgian Grand Prix was first held in 1925 and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1950.

It is near-ever-present in Formula One, though it last vanished from the schedule in 2006 due to refurbishments at the circuit. Michael Schumacher, the most decorated driver here, claimed six historic victories in the event.

A win for Max Verstappen will take the Red Bull man to four wins here, level with old rival Lewis Hamilton, who holds the best record among current drivers.

Who are the frontrunners for the Belgian Grand Prix?

For the first time this season, Max Verstappen is arguably not the frontrunner for the Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutchman has failed to win in his past three races, taking just one podium finish.

Lando Norris, who romped to a massive lead over McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri following the latter’s mixed pit strategy, was forced to give back the top spot close to the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix, but the Briton’s terrific pace arguably puts him at the front of the pack.

What race follows the Belgian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Belgian Grand Prix is the Dutch Grand Prix, which will be held at the Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort. Max Verstappen is the defending victor at his home race.

The event will be immensely popular for the world champion, and if he cannot restore himself to top form in Belgium, it will be seen as a pivotal test of his frontrunner credentials in a field that is slowly closing in on his excellence.