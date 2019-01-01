Bayern Munich 'very satisfied' with Flick as Rummenigge hints at longer stay for interim boss

A former player for the Bavarians, the caretaker boss has four wins and one loss in his first five games in charge of the club

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted that Hansi Flick could remain in charge of the club for the remainder of the season.

The Bayern chief says that he will sit down with the interim coach in the coming days to discuss a potential deal that could see Flick stay on in his current role until the end of the campaign.

Flick worked as assistant to Niko Kovac with the German champions and was promoted to the position of interim head coach after Kovac was sacked last month following a 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt.

The former Bayern midfielder has enjoyed a successful start to his tenure, defeating Olympiacos and in the , as well as picking up league wins over and .

The four convincing victories were accompanied by four clean sheets, before Flick suffered his first defeat as Bayern coach in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to .

Despite the loss, Rummenigge has backed the current boss to continue in his temporary role beyond the upcoming winter break.

“We’ve agreed that we will sit down after the last game, discuss and possibly continue with him beyond the winter,” said Rummenigge.

“The important thing in football is the quality of play and the game plan. And we have that with Hansi Flick.

“For me nothing has changed after last night’s game, we’re very satisfied with him.”

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Kovac, as well as 's Thomas Tuchel and boss Erik ten Hag.

However, all three are unlikely to be available until next summer at the very earliest. That, along with Flick’s promising start, means the 54-year-old has been backed by the club’s CEO to continue on working in the role.

Bayern sit fourth in the league table after 13 games, and have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages in top spot.

But the fixtures don’t get any easier for former national team assistant Flick as his side travel to second-place next in the league, before hosting Pochettino’s former club Spurs in their final Champions League group game.