Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl backs Harry Kane to snap goal drought after historic England duty

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Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has offered a surprising take on Harry Kane's recent struggles in front of goal, suggesting that a temporary departure from Germany is exactly what the striker needs. Despite a rare barren run for the Bavarian giants, the club hierarchy remains fully supportive of their star man.

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Eberl addresses uncharacteristic dry spell

Kane finds himself in the middle of a highly unusual goal drought by his own elite standards, failing to find the back of the net in his last four competitive appearances for Bayern. The England captain remained scoreless during the recent 2-1 victory over Mainz, following similar frustrations in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and a Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund. Even before missing a cup tie against Magdeburg, the 33-year-old had drawn a blank against Freiburg.

For a player who has netted a staggering 156 goals in just 162 games since arriving in Bavaria, this four-game streak represents a significant dip. However, despite the lack of goals, sporting director Max Eberl is quick to point out that the striker's overall contribution to the team remains as vital as ever. "First of all, it is important that he is involved in goals. Because the assist provider is just as valuable as the goalscorer," Eberl explained to Bild. The statistics back up this claim, as Kane provided one assist against Atletico and two more in the win over Mainz, moving him to the top of the Bundesliga assist charts with seven for the season, level with RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa.

International break as a mental reset

With the November international window approaching, Eberl believes that returning to his homeland to represent the Three Lions will provide Kane with the perfect environment to recharge. The director suggested that the intense media attention and emotional weight following his Ballon d'Or triumph may have played a role in his recent performances on the pitch.

The move away from the daily grind of the Sabener Strasse training ground is seen as a chance for the forward to process his recent individual success and return to Munich with a clear head. "I think the last 14 days were incredibly emotional for Harry with everything he was able to experience,” Eberl said.

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Record-breaking motivations for England captain

While the goal drought is the primary talking point in Germany, Kane has a massive milestone waiting for him on the international stage. He is currently level with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 caps for England. If he features in the upcoming fixtures, he will become the most capped male player in the history of the English national team, a feat that Eberl believes will boost his morale.

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"I think it will do him good now to just go to England for a bit. He won't be celebrated any less there because he will break the sole record for the most international appearances for England if he is used," the Bayern chief noted.

Confidence remains high in Bayern talisman

Despite the temporary separation, the message from the Bayern hierarchy is one of total confidence. Eberl is certain that once the international festivities are over, the former Tottenham Hotspur star will return to his usual routine of terrorising Bundesliga defences. The club expects their number nine to hit the ground running when the league resumes later this month.

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Closing his assessment of the situation, Eberl made it clear that the club are not worried about their star man's long-term output. "But after that he will simply be Harry Kane again, the number nine, who will score goals for us again," he concluded.