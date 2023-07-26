Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Bayern and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Treble winner Erling Haaland has scored in each of the last three games in this fixture as Bayern Munich are set to face Manchester City in a pre-season club friendly at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Bavarian outfit lifted their 11th straight Bundesliga title last season and their manager Thomas Tuchel will now begin his first full season with Bayern starting with the club's pre-season.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's men started their pre-season with a 5-3 win over Yokohama F. Marinos - their first match since winning the Champions League final.

Bayern Munich vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 am EDT Venue: Japan National Stadium

It will kick off at 6:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US, but is available to stream online live through CITY+ and Recast.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Summer signing Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Malik Tillman and Tarek Buchmann are all ruled out on account of knocks.

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer, Alexander Nubel and Johannes Schenk have been left out of the traveling squad as they continue to undergo their contract discussions at the club.

Kim Min-jae is in contention for his club debut, while reserve players such as Ritzy Hulsmann, Frans Kratzig, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Antonio Tikvic will also be hoping for some action.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Sommer, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Musiala

Man City team news

Midfield sensation Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt as he continues his road to recovery from the hamstring team that he suffered in the Champions League final six weeks ago.

Linked with a move to Bayern, Kyle Walker captained the team against Yokohama F. Marinos and is likely to start again alongside Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte among the possible changes for the Bayern game.

Haaland could be handed a run ahead of Julian Alvarez in the XI, as Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish can also see themselves start from the first whistle.

Mateo Kovacic, who joined the club in the summer, could also be retained in the XI.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders: Phillips, Kovacic, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Bobb

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 20, 2023 Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City Champions League April 12, 2023 Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich Champions League July 24, 2022 Bayern Munich 0-1 Manchester City Club friendly July 29, 2018 Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City International Champions Cup July 21, 2016 Bayern Munich 1-0 Manchester City Club friendly

