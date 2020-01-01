Bayern complete signing of Schalke goalkeeper Nubel on free transfer

The 23-year-old keeper has been tipped as the long-term successor to Manuel Neuer for country and now club, and will join at the end of the season

have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, tipped as the long-term successor to Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, will join when his Schalke contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Nubel has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the champions, officially moving to the Allianz Arena on July 1.

Bayern travel to Doha for a training camp on Saturday, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic teasing before the flight: “We will make an announcement when the time comes.”

Nubel has enjoyed a rapid rise at Schalke after making his Bundesliga debut as a 19-year-old.

While he only made a couple of first-team appearances in his first three years, during the 2018-19 season he was installed as number one by Domenico Tedesco, replacing long-term custodian Ralf Fahrmann between the posts.

At the beginning of this season, new manager David Wagner appointed Nubel as club captain, at just 22 and with only 20 Bundesliga appearances to his name – evidence of the high regard the youngster is held in at the club.

However, Schalke announced in December that he would not be renewing his contract before it expired at the end of the current season.

He is currently serving a four-match suspension for a horrendous foul on midfielder Mijat Gacinovic.

Some leading figures in German football had warned Nubel away from the well-beaten track to Bayern, with the youngster now facing a huge battle to dislodge Neuer – who signed from Schalke himself in 2011 – from the starting XI.

Recent reports from the German press have suggested Neuer himself isn’t overly pleased with the transfer.

It has been said Bayern will rotate between the two goalkeepers to ensure Nubel’s development doesn’t stagnate, but Neuer reportedly has no desire to step aside and will fight for his place.

That Bayern would look to replace Neuer at all seems somewhat surprising given their strong stance on his place within the German national team.

The Bundesliga giants had threatened to withdraw their players from Joachim Low’s squad if Neuer was dropped for ’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though Neuer recently said reports of a rift between the pair had been overblown in the media.