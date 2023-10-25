Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Shakhtar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be looking to build up for the weekend's Clasico clash against Real Madrid with a victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Wednesday's Champions League game at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The Catalan giants are atop Group H at the European club competition and the 1-0 league win over Athletic Club means Barca are yet to lose a game in all competitions this season.

On the other hand, the Miners enter the contest on the back of a 3-0 victory over LNZ Cherkasy in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Shakhtar kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EDT Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EDT on October 25 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Shakhtar online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV and ViX+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Xavi has not named all of Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha for Shakhtar's visit.

Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal recovered from their niggles to feature in the Athletic win, where Ronaldo Araujo also came off the bench, with the trio expected to start against Shakhtar.

Marc Guiu will be raring to play his first-ever Champions League game after his dream debut on Sunday.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Romeu, Gundogan, Guiu; Yamal, Felix, Torres.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso, Cubarsi, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Casado, Fermin, Garrido Forwards: Ferran, Felix, Lamine Yamal, Marc Guiu

Shakhtar team news

Stav Lemkin will continue to remain sidelined, while Valeriy Bondar returned from his knock in Saturday's game and is set to keep his place at the back.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar interim Darijo Srna will bank on Danylo Sikan to deliver the goods upfront.

Shakhtar possible XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Rakitskyi, Azarovi; Zubkov, Nazaryna, Stepanenko, Sudakov, Kryskiv; Sikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riznyk, Rudko, Tvardovskyi, Puzankov Defenders: Matvienko, Bondar, Rakitskyi, Kozik, Chygrynskyi, Azarovi, Pedrinho, Miroshi, Konoplya, Gocholeishvili Midfielders: Stepanenko, Castillo, Kryskiv, Nazaryna, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Ocheretko, Petryak, Topalov, Zubkov, Kashcuk, Shved Forwards: Traore, Sikan, Kelsy, Viunnyk, Eguinaldo, Newerton, Toirov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 12, 2011 Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League Apr 6, 2011 Barcelona 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Aug 28, 2009 Barcelona 0-0 (1-0 AET) Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Super Cup Dec 9, 2008 Barcelona 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Oct 1, 2008 Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Barcelona UEFA Champions League

Useful links