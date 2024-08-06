How to watch today's Barcelona vs AC Milan pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flattered after the Clasico victory against arch rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona are set to face AC Milan at the M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

As the teams prepare for the upcoming season, Barca pipped Madrid 2-1 at the weekend, while the Rossoneri come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Los Blancos on July 31.

Barcelona vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and AC Milan will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, August 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the pre-season friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Pau Victor scored both goals in the Madrid win and should support Robert Lewandowski in attack.

While Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia are called up for Spain's friendly against Morocco on Monday, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres are on an extended break following their exploits at the Euros.

Jules Kounde is back in training after missing the Clasico defeat, but the likes of Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Vitor Roque remain sidelined through their respective issues.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu has left the camp as he nears a return to Girona, but Ilkay Gundogan's presence should compensate.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Fort, Christensen, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Gundogan; Victor, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Balde, Martinez, Christensen, Araujo, Lenglet, Fort, Valle, Kounde, Faye, Martin, Cuenca, Dominguez, Olmedo Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Torre, Casado, Unai, Bernal, Darvich, G. Fernandez, Junyent Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, T. Fernandez, Victor

AC Milan team news

Following their involvement in the Euros, Tijjani Reijnders, Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez have resumed training back home and will hence not be part of the game against Barca.

Meanwhile, new signing Strahinja Pavlovic is a fitness doubt, whereas right-back Alessandro Florenzi is in rehabilitation after going under the knife due to an ACL injury.

With midfielder Ismael Bennacer reportedly training alone in the US, Rafael Leao is in line to star in attack on Tuesday.

AC Milan possible XI: Torriani; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Jimenez; Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Musah; Chukwueze, Jovic, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Raveyre, Nava, Torriani Defenders: Bakoune, Calabria, Gabbia, Jimenez, Kalulu, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Musah, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Cuenca, Jovic, Leao, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti, Okafor, Pulisic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 1, 2023 AC Milan 0-1 Barcelona Club Friendlies August 4, 2018 AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona International Champions Cup November 6, 2013 Barcelona 3-1 AC Milan UEFA Champions League October 22, 2013 AC Milan 1-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League March 12, 2013 Barcelona 4-0 AC Milan UEFA Champions League

