Barcelona to copy Man City?! La Liga club made offer by Qatar businessmen to have their own team in Middle East

Chris Burton
Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to copy Manchester City’s business model by forming a franchise outfit in the Middle East.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants are forever in the market for methods of generating much-needed funds, with the financial struggles endured at Camp Nou over recent years being well documented. With that in mind, a delegation from Catalunya – led by club president Joan Laporta – is said to have met with Qatari businessmen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the topics discussed during talks with counterparts at Baldi Express was, according to Mundo Deportivo, the potential creation of a team in Qatar that would operate under the Barcelona name while helping to generate profit for the parent club in Spain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barca are said to be mulling over the proposal as they need to fund lucrative contracts in a La Liga title-winning squad while also finding the money to complete the elaborate Espai Barca project that is upgrading their famous home stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Any franchise agreement would see Barca take a leaf out of Manchester City’s book, with the Premier League giants – who savoured Treble glory in 2022-23 – boasting the likes of New York City FC, Girona, Melbourne City and Mumbai City as sister clubs that operate under the wider City Football Group umbrella.

