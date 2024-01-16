Baltimore Ravens Playoff Schedule: Ravens face Texans in NFL Divisional Round

Everything you need to know about the AFC top seed’s chances in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs

With a superb 2023 NFL regular season campaign behind them, the Baltimore Ravens will hope to translate their spectacular form into silverware, with just three playoff games between them and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After a 13-4 regular campaign to lead the league, the AFC North victor will have high hopes of bringing glory back to M&T Bank Stadium - but John Harbaugh and his side will need to outfox a tough Texans team in the Divisional Round - and they’ll know there are no second chances. GOAL brings you the Ravens’ NFL Playoffs schedule below.

Baltimore Ravens NFL Playoffs Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Watch Tickets Saturday, January 20 Houston Texans 4:30 p.m. ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ From $112.00

What are Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl LVIII chances?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Ravens have a 55.1% chance of making it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

That currently ranks them second overall in terms of probability, behind respective NFC top seed San Francisco 49ers, their most likely opponent in Las Vegas.

NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 20

Texans at Ravens/Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)

Packers at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, January 21