Balotelli celebrates bicycle kick goal for Marseille against Saint-Etienne on Instagram

The Italy international bagged his fourth goal for the Ligue 1 side and broadcast his celebration live on social media

Mario Balotelli opened the scoring for in their clash against and celebrated in unique style with the use of Instagram.

It took just 12 minutes for the striker to find the back of the net, scoring his fourth goal for the club since his switch from in January with a superb bicycle kick.

The 28-year-old then took to sideline to celebrate on a phone with his team-mates all joining in on the act behind him.

Article continues below

Mario Balotelli scores a bicycle kick and celebrates with his team-mates on Instagram live 😂📱 pic.twitter.com/ZHOk82uZSy — Goal (@goal) March 3, 2019



Balotelli is known for his out-of-the-ordinary celebrations, with his T-shirt display in a Manchester derby back in October 2011 often remembered.

The striker scored for against the Red Devils at the time and lifted his shirt to show a "Why always me?" message on his underlayer.

Now, he's playing his football in with his current club pushing for a spot, with currently holding the third and final position on 49 points.

The French side will be hoping more goals from Balotelli can help propel them up the table with the striker currently on a good run of form.

He bagged 43 goals for Nice between 2016 and 2019 before his switch to Marseille, and appears to be returning to his best form following stagnant periods playing for and .

He scored just four times for the Reds during the 2014-15 season while he managed just three goals for Milan during the season after.

However, the 28-year-old has bagged four goals in his first six games for Marseille, and appears to be enjoying his football under new manager Rudi Garcia.

He's hit the ground running at the Stade Velodrome and appears to be relishing the responsibility of leading Marseille's strikeforce.

The club's top scorer this season is Florian Thauvin on 14 goals, while midfielder Dimitri Payet also has six to his name.

Balotelli has also worked his way back into the international set-up, having played in the nation's recent 1-1 draw against in September.

Marseille's next fixture is against Balotelli's former club Nice on March 10, before a clash against PSG on March 17.