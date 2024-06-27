How to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from the Red Bull Ring live this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season continues its European swing at the heart of the continent to round out June. Teams return to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, and there is no shortage of storylines bubbling under the surface.

Max Verstappen remains firmly on course for a fourth world title with Red Bull, but after such an imperious 2023 campaign, the Dutchman has seen his control over the rest of the field slowly eroded to a point despite continuing to lead from the front by large.

With hopes he can dominate his rivals once more looking increasingly more fragile with each passing week, hopes are high that Ferrari and McLaren - fast proving themselves the dark horses at the top of the leaderboard - can scratch away at their rivals.

Throw in Red Bull’s continued off-field sagas and the slowly emerging threat of a Mercedes team that could pull off a few shocks, especially as Lewis Hamilton seeks to end his time with the Silver Arrows on a high note if possible.

It’s all promising to be another terrific weekend of action, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

When is the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 30th in the familiar surroundings of the Red Bull Ring, located in Spielberg and home of the race since 1969.

The event has been a semi-regular presence on the Formula One calendar over the decades. Initially staged as part of the Formula One World Championship at Zeltweg Airfield in 1964, it subsequently moved to the Osterreichring, later the Red Bull Ring. It has periodically dropped out of schedules but has been a fixed presence since 2014.

Where can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix through ESPN. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods are available through ESPNU and ESPN2.

Grand Prix Sunday will also be available to watch on ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

For complete coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, Fubo is your best streaming service provider for all ESPN channels and the entire Formula One season.

Fans can catch all the Austrian Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, June 28th, through Sunday, June 30th. Practice, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, sprint race, qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Watch Friday, June 21st Practice 1 06:30 (EST) ESPNU, Fubo Friday, June 21st Sprint Qualifying 10:30 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, June 22nd Sprint 06:00 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, June 22nd Qualifying 10:00 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Sunday, June 23rd Grand Prix 09:00 (EST) ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+

Can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Austrian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on ESPN and stream the race through ESPN+ and Fubo.

The former streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Austrian Grand Prix first held?

The Austrian Grand Prix was first held in 1963 and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1964, albeit as a one-off.

It would not rejoin the calendar until 1970, starting the first of three prolonged but separate stints in Formula One. It was absent between 1988 and 1996 and again between 2004 and 2013. Max Verstappen is the most successful driver in the event with four victories.

Who are the frontrunners for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Austrian Grand Prix. The Dutchman aims for a record-extending fifth success on this course, following triumphs in 2016, 2022, and 2023.

The Dutchman restored the shine on his season with victory in Canada last time, but Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russell could all be credible threats to a smooth ride this time around in Barcelona.

What race follows the Austrian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Austrian Grand Prix is the British Grand Prix, which will be held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire. Max Verstappen will be the defending race winner.

The race, which started in 1924 and was first run as part of the Formula One World Championship in 1950, is one of the sport’s most iconic events and has played a storied part in several success stories and heartbreaks over the decades.

