Atlas striker Quinones sent off for X-rated gesture after scoring equaliser against Chivas Guadalajara

Julian Quinones was sent off in the final minutes of Atlas' Liga MX clash with Chivas Guadalajara after seemingly making a sexually inappropriate gesture towards opposition players.

The two sides faced off in El Clasico Tapatio on Sunday, with the hosts chasing a result to move themselves into the top four of the table.

A goal from Roberto Alvarado had put the visitors on the road to victory, before the spoils were shared late on - but Atlas' draw-snatching finish was followed with controversey.

What happened?

Having trailed heading into injury-time in their game with Chivas, Quinones struck late to snatch a point in El Clasico Tapatio, sparking wild celebrations at Estadio Jalisco from Atlas supporters.

The Colombian's celebrations towards the visitors' bench however were deemed unseemly after he gesticulated with his hand in front of his crotch in an apparent sexual gesture.

The referee dismissed him for his actions, leaving the hosts with ten men to see out the final few minutes of the match.

The bigger picture

Quinones' dismissal is the latest incident to plague Liga MX across the Clausura phase of the campaign, and comes weeks after a fan riot during Queretaro and Atlas left over two-dozen supporters injured.

The competition was subsequently suspended for a round and questions have been raised over Mexico's suitability to host the United 2026 World Cup, of which they are set to be joint hosts with the United States and Canada.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has since been forced to give assurances to their USMNT counterparts ahead of the pair's Qatar 2022 qualifier later this month.

