How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will host fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup last-16 encounter at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Entering the competition in the third round, the Lions overcame Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in order to make it here, while Palace defeated Norwich City and QPR en route to the fourth round.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will be available to stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Villa Park

The Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Jaden Philogene is eligible to return from a domestic ban, while Ross Barkley could be given the nod ahead of Amadou Onana.

The likes of Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara will also be eyeing starts on Wednesday.

Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Nedeljkovic, Mings, Carlos, Maatsen; Kamara, Barkley; Bailey, Buendia, Philogene; Duran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Crystal Palace team news

Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca remain sidelined through injury, while Rob Holding is unlikely to be included after the defender's fallout with manager Oliver Glasner.

Ismaila Sarr will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff, while the likes of Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada will be pushing for starts.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Guehi, Chalobah, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Nketiah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Turner, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Chalobah Midfielders: Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton Forwards: Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta, Agbinone

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 19, 2024 Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa Premier League September 16, 2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace Premier League March 4, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League August 20, 2022 Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League May 15, 2022 Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League

