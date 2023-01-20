Arsenal close in on £20m Jakub Kiwior transfer with Spezia & Poland defender set for medical

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for young Poland international defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are in advanced talks with Serie A side Spezia over the 22-year-old, GOAL can confirm, and he is expected to travel to England imminently to finalise the move. It is believed Arsenal will pay around £20 million ($25m) for the left-sided centre-back, who can also operate in a holding midfield role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kiwior moved to Spezia in August 2021 from Slovakia, where he had been playing for MSK Zilina. His performances in Serie A have caught the eye during the past 12 months, with AC Milan and Juventus believed to be monitoring his progress closely,

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kiwior's imminent arrival, combined with the capture of Leandro Trossard from Brighton, will vastly improve Arsenal's squad depth for the second half of the season. Finding natural cover for Gabriel Magalhaes has always been a top priority for Mikel Arteta, who has had to use the Brazilian centre-back in all but one of Arsenal's 21 matches in all competitions since the start of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.