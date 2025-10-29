Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025 tickets: Prices, deals and where to buy

What to do during that awkward period between Christmas and New Year? There may be no better option than kicking off the celebrations early by booking tickets to see Arsenal vs Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on December 30.

Arsenal fans who cram into the Emirates week in, week out, are hoping that the progression their club has made under Mikel Arteta's tutelage finally bears fruit this season. The Gunners have promised so much, and despite being there or thereabouts during recent campaigns, they’ve frustratingly continued to fall short in their quest for silverware. However, the Arsenal faithful continue to trust the process and continue flocking through the turnstiles.

The addition of high-calibre players (such as Zubimendi, Eze, Gyokeres, and Madueke) during the summer break has also boosted confidence amongst the Arsenal supporters. Demand for Emirates tickets may remain red hot as ever, but those who are eager to see the Gunners in live action on home turf this season shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Are you expecting another thriller when Aston Villa come to the capital? Let GOAL break down all the choices available and show you all the vital information when it comes to securing a ticket to the Gunners' final game of 2025.

When’s the next Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Tue, Dec 30, 8pm* Arsenal vs Aston Villa Emirates Stadium Tickets from £289.90

* date and kick-off time likely to change

How to buy Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025 tickets

Buying Arsenal tickets directly from the club is notoriously difficult, as they rarely ever go on sale to non-members. Arsenal switched to a ballot system in 2022, so there is no traditional sales period in which tickets can sell out quickly.

Members have to enter a ballot, which opens around 6-8 weeks before a match and remains open for around 4 days, if hoping to purchase Arsenal match tickets. These are almost always over-subscribed, so is a lottery with low odds. During the 2024/25 season, the average success rate for ordinary Red Members in the ballots was just 9%.

As a rule, Arsenal Premier League tickets do not go on general sale. Demand is simply too high, and all matches sell out in the ballots. Only home EFL Cup tickets, which tend to be the least popular of any competition Arsenal play in, may go on sale to non-members.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Arsenal tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets, with tickets from £289.90.

How much are Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025 tickets?

If you are buying tickets directly from the club, the adult price for Arsenal match tickets ranges from £30, in lower tier sections behind the goal, to £145 in the upper tier of the longside stands on the halfway line.

However, for Category ‘A’ games, ticket prices only start from £78. There are general discounts for prices for young adults (aged 19 to 24) and seniors (65+). These categories have a single tariff, with prices starting at £22 and rising to £105. Lastly, for fans up to the age of 18, tickets for Arsenal cost from £15 to £70.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets are available now, with tickets from £289.90.

What hospitality packages are available for Arsenal v Aston Villa 2025?

Arsenal hospitality packages are a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here we take a look at all the various hospitality packages available for Arsenal matches at Emirates Stadium:

Private Boxes

Private boxes offer an exclusive, private space for 10–15 guests, with inclusive food and drinks, a personal host, and seats right outside the box. They are perfect for hosting clients or corporate events and some of the box packages even include personalised Arsenal shirts and meet and greets with players.

Executive Box N7: £12,950 (from 10-15 guests)

£12,950 (from 10-15 guests) Executive Box N7+: £29,595 (15 guests)

£29,595 (15 guests) Executive Box N5: £13,140 (12 guests)

Exclusive Lounges

Executive lounges are designed for individuals or small groups. A place in one of Arsenal’s hospitality lounges means you get premium seating near the halfway line or Box Level. Inclusive drinks and food are also included, as well as an official matchday programme and occasional visits from club legends. The lounges are ideal for those fans wanting the private box experience, but without having to bring a large party of guests.

The Avenell: £1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) The Heritage: £1,795 (available in multiples of 2 only)

Informal Experiences

There are also more casual experiences available within Club Level, which are suitable for family members of all ages. With bar access and food/drink vouchers, these packages offer great value for those seeking a social and flexible matchday. They include premium seating and access to multiple kiosks where food and drinks can be purchased.

The Academy: £525 per person

£525 per person The Academy+: £745 per person

Experiential Packages

For a unique, immersive experience, you could choose an experiential package involving player interaction, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive gifts. These packages are tailored for those who want to go all-out for memorable once-in-a-lifetime moments, incredible seats, and inclusive food and drinks.

Hero Experience: £2,695 per person (party of 4 only)

£2,695 per person (party of 4 only) Inner Circle: £1,895 per person (groups of 4 or 8 only)

Dining Packages

If your perfect matchday experience includes delicious, gourmet food, then there are also superb dining packages available.

Foundry Legends: £995 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£995 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) Woolwich Arsenal: £725 per person

£725 per person Club 1886: £695 per person

Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Arsenal will be well aware that they cannot afford to underestimate the potential threat that Aston Villa pose. The Birmingham-based outfit have proved to be very worthy adversaries of late and they’ve recorded top-7 finishes in the each of the past three seasons, which has resulted in consecutive European campaigns.

It’s the club’s best run of form since the Martin O’Neill years (2007-2010). Villa’s transformation has been masterminded by Unai Emery and that has added further spice to the recent Arsenal vs Aston Villa encounters because of Emery’s previous 18-month spell as Gunners’ boss (2018-2019).

Aston Villa famously completed the league double over Arsenal during the 2023/24 season, memorably keeping clean sheets during both those fixtures. The Villans also performed wonders at the Emirates last season, roaring back from 2-nil down to clinch a famous draw, thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins. It was the sixth season in-a-row that Villa had managed to find the net at least once in Arsenal's backyard.