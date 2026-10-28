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Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Arsenal to appeal Max Dowman red card after Mikel Arteta fumes at teenager's dismissal in Carabao Cup shock

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Arsenal have decided to appeal the red card shown to Max Dowman during their disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Fleetwood Town. The teenage sensation was sent off in the closing stages of the match, leaving Mikel Arteta visibly frustrated on the touchline as his side crashed out on penalties.

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Arteta frustrated by teenage star

Arsenal's Carabao Cup campaign ended in disaster on Tuesday night as they suffered a shock fourth-round defeat to League Two side Fleetwood Town. The headlines were stolen by 16-year-old midfielder Dowman, who received a straight red card in the 85th minute following a controversial altercation with Harrison Neal.

Arteta did not hide his disappointment as the academy graduate trudged off the pitch, having caught Neal with his foot despite not fully kicking out at the Fleetwood player.

Gunners lodge official appeal

Following the match, Arteta was vocal about his expectations for his players' conduct on the pitch. 'When we prepared the context of the match, we were very clear on the things to respect, the things that emotionally we have to dominate. It was very clear,' Arteta said.

Despite Arteta's public frustration, Arsenal intend to launch an appeal against the red card to protect their young talent, according to BBC Sport. As it stands, Dowman faces a potential three-match suspension for violent conduct.

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Injury crisis deepens for Arsenal

This incident marks a difficult month for the highly-rated prospect, who was also sent off while playing for England's Under-19 side recently. The north London club is hopeful that the FA will overturn the decision to ensure the player remains available for upcoming fixtures.

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The timing of the suspension could not be worse for the Gunners, who are currently grappling with a significant injury crisis in wide areas, with Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke all currently sidelined.

Focus shifts to Anfield trip

Arsenal must now quickly move on from their cup disappointment as they prepare for a massive Premier League clash away to Liverpool on Sunday.

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Heading into the clash, Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table with 21 points, trailing leaders Manchester City only on goal difference, while Liverpool occupy fourth place with 15 points.

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.