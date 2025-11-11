How to watch Army vs Duke NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Army Black Knights (1-1) will host the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at Christl Arena on Tuesday night.

Duke enters the matchup fresh off a dominant 95-54 victory over Western Carolina, where the Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field (30-of-64) and drained 10 of their 32 attempts from deep.

Army, on the other hand, is coming off a hard-fought 83-76 defeat to St. Thomas. The Black Knights struggled on the glass, allowing their opponents to pull down 32 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Army vs Duke NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Army vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Army Black Knights will face off against the Duke Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Christl Arena, West Point, NY.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Christl Arena Location West Point, NY

How to watch Army vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Army and Duke live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Army vs Duke team news & key performers

Army Black Knights team news

For Army, the charge is being led by Kevin McCarthy and Jackson Furman, both averaging 16 points per game heading into Tuesday’s contest. McCarthy spearheaded the offense in the Black Knights’ 73-49 victory over SUNY-Maritime, leading all scorers with 18 points.

Duke Blue Devils team news

The Blue Devils are turning the page to a new chapter following the departure of reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg to the NBA. Taking center stage now is freshman phenom Cameron Boozer, a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who’s already living up to the hype. Boozer delivered his best outing of the season in Duke’s rout of Western Carolina, dropping 25 points in commanding fashion.