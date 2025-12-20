How to watch Arkansas vs Houston NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Cougars, owners of a sparkling 10–1 record, head to the Prudential Center on Saturday for a marquee non-conference clash with the Arkansas Razorbacks, who come in at 9–2.

Houston rolls into this one with plenty of momentum after steamrolling New Orleans 99–57 in its most recent outing. The Cougars were locked in offensively, knocking down shots at a blistering 54.2 percent clip from the field while connecting on 11 of their 23 attempts from beyond the arc. It was a complete performance that showcased both efficiency and depth.

Arkansas isn’t lacking confidence either. The Razorbacks last took the floor against Queens and cruised to a dominant 108–80 victory. While Arkansas controlled the game on the scoreboard, rebounding was one area to note, as Queens managed to grab 32 total boards, including 14 on the offensive glass. Even so, the Hogs’ firepower proved overwhelming, and they’ll look to carry that scoring punch into this neutral-site showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas vs Houston NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Houston Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Razorbacks will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, December 20, 2025 Kick-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Arkansas vs Houston news & key players

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Arkansas Razorbacks have leaned heavily on the red-hot duo of Trevon Brazile and Darius Acuff Jr. over the past five games, and the results have been eye-opening. Brazile has been a matchup nightmare, pouring in 17.3 points per contest while knocking down an absurd 66.7 percent of his shots from deep. He’s also pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game and disrupting passing lanes with 2.2 steals a night. Acuff has been just as impactful, averaging 19.6 points while shooting nearly 45 percent from three, dishing out 8.2 assists, and taking care of the ball with only eight turnovers during that stretch.

Meanwhile, highly touted freshman Meleek Thomas is looking to rediscover his rhythm after a rough couple of outings. The young guard was electric out of the gate, scoring in double figures in each of his first nine games and averaging 16.9 points during that span, but he’s hit a temporary lull over the past week.

Houston Cougars team news

On the other side, Houston Cougars got a strong spark from Chase McCarty, who made the most of his limited minutes. McCarty finished with 15 points on an ultra-efficient 4-of-5 shooting in just 14 minutes, added six rebounds, and chipped in an assist while shooting an impressive 80 percent from the floor.

Houston’s future also continues to shine brightly thanks to a pair of promising freshmen. Point guard Kingston Flemings has consistently raised his level in big moments, posting 21-plus point performances against Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida State. Even when the scoring isn’t there, he keeps the offense humming with his vision and playmaking. Center Chris Cenac Jr. brings length, energy, and toughness inside, perfectly fitting Houston’s identity of relentless defense and aggressive rebounding.