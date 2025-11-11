How to watch Arizona vs Northern Arizona NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-1) hit the road Tuesday for a tough non-conference test against the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at McKale Memorial Center.

The Lumberjacks come into the matchup at 1-1 on the season, averaging just eight turnovers per game while committing around 17 personal fouls per contest. In their most recent outing, Northern Arizona rolled past Justice College, cruising to an 87-55 win behind a strong all-around effort.

On the other side, Arizona remains unbeaten through two games, boasting a 2-0 record after a convincing 93-67 victory over Utah Tech. The Wildcats are shooting 77.6% from the free-throw line so far this year, though they’ve averaged 22 fouls per game, something they’ll look to clean up as they continue their dominant early-season form.

Arizona vs Northern Arizona: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats will face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, CT.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Arena Location Hamden, CT

How to watch Arizona vs Northern Arizona on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Arizona and Northern Arizona live on ESPN Select nationally. Streaming options are available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Arizona vs Northern Arizona team news & key performers

Arizona Wildcats team news

Anthony Dell’Orso made his presence felt for the Wildcats, shooting a sharp 60% from the field (6-of-10). In 25 minutes, he tallied 18 points, handed out four assists, and grabbed one rebound, contributing solidly to Arizona’s balanced offensive attack.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks team news

Meanwhile, Zack Davidson played a pivotal role in the contest, putting on an efficient scoring display. The forward dropped 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting (66.7%), while also pulling down eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Though he didn’t dish out an assist, his impact on the offensive end was undeniable.