How to watch Arizona State vs Oregon State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the Oregon State Beavers to start the highly anticipated NCAAM game on December 21, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Oregon State scores 72.8 points per game, while Arizona State scores 80.4 points per game. Arizona State has a shooting efficiency of 46.6% from the field compared to Oregon State's 44.0%, while Oregon State has been giving up 72.6 points per game compared to Arizona State's 75.0 points.

Arizona State averages 30.2 rebounds and 13.7 assists per game, barely ahead of Oregon State, which has 30.0 rebounds and 13.5 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Oregon State Beavers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Oregon State Beavers: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers will meet in an epic NCAAM game on December 21, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Date December 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Desert Financial Arena Location Tempe, Arizona

How to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Oregon State Beavers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

Maurice Odum is shooting 38.6% from the field and an outstanding 87.7% from the free-throw line while scoring 16.2 points per game.

Santiago Trouet averages 5.8 rebounds per game, comprising 3.8 on defense and 2.0 on offense.

Trevor Best shoots 23.1% from the field and contributes 1.6 points, 0.2 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Oregon State Beavers team news

Josiah Lake is scoring 13.1 points per game on average, grabbing 5.3 rebounds, and shooting 80.9% from the free-throw line and an effective 52.8% from the field.

Keziah Ekissi shoots 29.4% from the field and averages 5.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Christie shoots 38.5% from the field and contributes 5.5 points, 0.3 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers head-to-head record

This game has yielded radically disparate results in the last five head-to-head encounters, ranging from close finishes to total blowouts. In their most recent encounter, which took place on November 19, 2023, Oregon State easily defeated Arizona State 49–13. They also won 54–35 in 2016, demonstrating the Beavers' capacity to defeat Arizona State when the tide turns in their favor.

However, three of the five games—including Arizona State's 31–28 victory in 2019 and close defeats in 2018 and 2017—were decided by four points or less, indicating that this game may once more depend on execution in the closing minutes, either turning into another close contest or swinging decisively if one team controls tempo early.