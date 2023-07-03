Are England stars Reece James & Lauren James related?

The brother-sister duo of Reece James and Lauren James have helped their club and country scale new heights owing to their scintillating performances.

The world of football has seen multiple brother duos graze the football pitch and perform brilliantly for their teams. Sir Alex Ferguson had Phil and Gary Neville and Rafael and Fabio while Belgium has the duo of Eden and Thorgan Hazard.

While two brother playing football is something beautiful, a brother-sister duo who have accomplished the highest level of the sport look nothing short of a fairytale. And the story of Reece and Lauren James is a perfect example of two siblings weaving new stories on the football pitch.

GOAL studies the careers of the English prodigies and how they became an inevitable force in football.

Where did Lauren James begin her career & which clubs has she played for?

After enjoying a successful youth career at Chelsea, Lauren James switched to London rivals Arsenal. Scouted by the Gunners at the mere age of 13, Lauren was seen participating with the men's squad earning her a call-up to Arsenal's Women's side at an early age. Her debut came on 29th October 2017 when she was brought on in the 67th minute of the game to become the second-youngest player in the Gunners' history.

Laur bid goodbye to the Gunners as she signed for Manchester United in 2018. The forward earned massive appreciation from the football fraternity for her time with the Red Devils. Lauren scored United's maiden goal in the Women's Super League in a 2-0 thrashing of Liverpool, finishing the campaign as United's top-scorer. She was shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Getty

After a successful tenure at Manchester United, Lauren decided to return to the club where her career began. She was signed by Chelsea on a four-year contract and has slowly become one of the most influential figures in the Blues' dressing room. The leader of Chelsea's forward battery scored her opening goal in the 9-0 thumping of Leicester City and has guided Chelsea to major accolades.

She even managed to win the Young Player of the Year Award owing to her exploits in the 2022/23 season, something she merely missed out on at United

Where did Reece James begin her career & which clubs has he played for?

Unlike his sister, Reece has always been loyal to his boyhood club from the start of his career. The right-back was shipped off on loan to Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2018-19 but since his return, he has cemented his spot in the Blues' eleven.

Reece had a short spell at Fulham when he was just 7 years old before signing for Chelsea at the age of 8. Idolizing former Blues legend Didier Drogba, Reece operated as a striker before being moved to the centre of the pitch and then finally being pushed to the right-back spot.

Getty Images

Although the England international struggled initially, he adapted to the position well. He signed his first professional contract in 2017 and after returning from his loan spell in the Championship, the defender was rightfully awarded his debut with the English heavyweights.

And since then he has never looked back, helping Chelsea write history while also maintaining a fairytale for himself. Reece was Chelsea's youngest goalscorer when he found the back of the net in the iconic 4-4 draw against Ajax at Stamford Bridge.

The academy graduate helped the Blues create history when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto, winning the UEFA Champions League at an early age. On the 5th of September 2022, he signed a long-term contract with the club that has already occupied a place in his heart as he committed himself to Chelsea until 2028.

Which position does Lauren James play?

Lauren primarily loves to operate as a forward and her goal-scoring abilities are second to none. She finished off the campaign with 5 goals in 18 appearances. The striker was influential in setting up a lethal partnership with Australian striker Sam Kerr at Chelsea and is tipped to take her tally to new heights when the new season kicks off.

Which position does Reece James play?

Reece can be seen playing at the right-back position as he is considered a reliable defender by the managers at Stamford Bridge. He has the pace to outrun his opposition and rarely shies away from lunging into a tackle and defending the ball. The leader of Chelsea's defensive battery, Reece is an influential cog in the heart of the Blues' defence.

Although the Chelsea academy product is most comfortable playing as a right-back, he loves darting down the pitch to contribute to his team's attacking moments. He can be seen galloping with the ball on the right flank and has scored multiple goals from that position. The English international has a strong right foot and has often unleashed thunderous strikes into the back of the net wrongfooting his opposite number.

What next for Lauren and Reece James?

The brother-sister duo would look to bring their focus back on club football when the new season of the Premier League and the Women's Super League begins as they aim to guide their respective sides to glory.

While Reece can enjoy the off-season, Lauren is currently part of the England squad scheduled to participate in the Women's World Cup this month which is to be held in Australia and New Zealand. Lauren has been tipped to be a crucial figure for the Lionesses' and this is something teammate Leah Williamson agrees with.

"I think she's a cheat code. I enjoy being on the same team as her. The girl is incredible," Williamson told BBC Sport