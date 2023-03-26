Antonio Conte SACKED by Tottenham after savage rant at Daniel Levy & club’s trophy record

Antonio Conte has been sacked as manager of Tottenham following his stunning rant at owner Daniel Levy and the club’s trophy record.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician, who was appointed as Spurs boss in November 2021, was due to see his contract expire this summer. The decision has been taken to part ways before the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close, with it determined that there was no way a positive working relationship in north London could continue. Conte said after a 3-3 Premier League draw with Southampton on March 18: “I think it’s better to go into the problem, we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [into it]. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve.”

He later went on to add: “It is easy in this way [playing without pressure or importance]. Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here.”

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? An official statement released by Tottenham on Sunday reads: "We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

"Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach."

The announcement also came with a short message from Levy, who asked supporters to get behind the team as they seek to finish the campaign on a positive note. The Spurs chairman added: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss Conte took in 76 games as manager of Spurs, with 41 victories collected along the way while suffering 23 defeats. He was able to guide them to a top-four finish last season, securing qualification for the Champions League, but fell short when it comes to bringing a 15-year wait for major silverware to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Stellini will be back on the touchline when Spurs resume their season away at Everton on April 3.