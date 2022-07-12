Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best US deals on soccer cleats, training equipment & more

Save big this Prime Day with the best deals on all things soccer

Prime Day is finally here, and we've found a host of unmissable deals you need to know about. From soccer cleats to training equipment, this year's Amazon prime Day is loaded with huge savings across all things soccer.

The annual two-day shopping event, taking place this year on July 12 - July 13, features savings across all categories, including fashion, gaming, fitness and more, plus must-have deals on the biggest brands on Amazon.

We've brought together all the very best Prime Day 2022 has to offer when it comes to soccer, from soccer cleats to training tops and equipment. Shop all the very best Prime Day soccer deals right here.

Shop: The best Prime Day US deals on soccer gear

4' x 3' Franklin Sports Backyard Soccer Goal

Set up in minutes and play. This Amazon bestseller is one of the best soccer goals for outdoor fun and training. Grab it now for under $20 with over 40% off during Prime Day.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99, was $29.99

adidas Starlancer Soccer Ball

Paint pictures on the pitch with the adidas Starlancer ball. Featuring stand-out graphics and machine-stitched for durability, this soccer ball will see you through matches and kickabouts in the backyard.

Get it from Amazon for $11.19, was $16.00

Dream Pairs Men's Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats

Play freely on the pitch with these affordable soccer cleats. Boasting a cushioned insole and excellent grip, these cleats will see you through all firm ground surfaces with extra traction when needed.

Get them from Amazon for $25.89, was $36.99

adidas Men's Warm-Up Track Top

Show up to your training sessions and warm-up feeling and looking your best in this adidas Essentials Track Top, now with 40% off.

Get it from Amazon for $30.00, was $50.00

KizmetKare Soccer Agility Training Set

Upgrade your training equipment with this super handy set that features: an adjustable agility ladder, six sports cones, a resistance parachute, four pegs and two carry bags.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99, was $24.99

adidas Tiro Match Shin Guards

Keep your shins and ankles protected with these adidas shin guards, anatomically designed to shield and protect with an ankle guard and asymmetric shield for optimal fit.

Get them from Amazon for $12.27, was $18.00

Franklin Sports Mini Soccer Goal Set

The ideal goal set to get the whole family involved, this set can be used indoors or out in the backyard so you can play all year round. The set includes everything you need to start a friendly soccer match: a mini net, soccer ball and pump.

Get it from Amazon for $28.89, was $39.99

Dream Pairs Kids Soccer Cleats

A lightweight, soft and comfortable soccer cleat designed for children. These soccer cleats give kids a firm grip and control when playing on soft surfaces, plus maximum traction and speed.

Get them from Amazon for $21.69, was $34.99

Himal Outdoors Soccer Bag

Perfect for travelling to training sessions and outdoor games, this durable soccer bag has compartments perfect for storing your soccer ball and cleats.

Get it from Amazon for $17.94, was $29.99

Under Armour Men's Tech Shorts

The go-to for training gear, these Under Armour tech training shorts are loose, light and keep you cool with sweat-wicking fabric for complete comfort.

Get them from Amazon for $16.96, was $25.00

adidas Court Lite Duffel Bag

Save 40% on this duffel bag from adidas, perfect for carrying your soccer gear to and from sessions as well as general sports or gym use.

Get it from Amazon for $18.00, was $30.00

Franklin Sports Soccer Rebounder Net

Ideal for backyards, youth leagues and club soccer practices, this rebounder net helps to take your soccer game to the next level. Practice receiving any type of pass and adjust angles to work on ground, knee and chest trapping skills.

Get it from Amazon for $67.99, was $99.99

