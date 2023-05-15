Alisson relives West Brom heroics as Liverpool eye another top-four miracle but goalkeeper jokes: ‘Hopefully we won’t need it again’

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hopes his team won't need another miracle as he relives the memory of his goal against West Brom.

Alisson relives the memory of his fantastic header against West Brom

The Brazilian hopes that the reds won't need another miracle

The goalkeeper has already made 100 saves this season

WHAT HAPPENED?Two years after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson bagged his first goal for the Reds in the last knockings of the fixture against West Brom, the Brazilian hopes that Liverpool won't need his heroics once again. Klopp's men are hovering just below the Champions League spot and will look to leapfrog into the European spot with just a handful of games left to play.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It appears on my timeline all the time when I look on Twitter for news,” he says while talking about his header. “I’ve watched it again this week already. It made me feel good and makes me think how crazy it is that I scored a goal.”

Alisson insists: “The goal is special but the clean sheets are better,”

“Now I definitely want to make the next step. 100 is a lot for me now but in comparison to the great goalies in Liverpool’s history it is not even 50% of what they achieved. They got over 200 clean sheets. I don’t know if I can play as many matches as them. Ray [Clemence] had over 600 matches for Liverpool [665 in all] and I don’t know if I can play that amount here, but I’m already looking forward to the next 50 or 100 clean sheets, and for the next one in the next match we have. It would be special to be alongside them or to beat them. I admire a lot what the great goalies did, but I’m writing my own story here at Liverpool and I’m focused on that,” suggested the Brazilian international when talking about reaching the record of gathering 100 clean sheets.

Liverpool's number.1 talked about the shirt he received after reaching new heights at Anfield: “I haven’t put the shirt on the wall yet, I haven’t had time yet, but it means a lot to me even if I don’t realise how big is 100 clean sheets now.

“Maybe in the future I will. I am not the guy who is really obsessed with numbers, although of course numbers give you a basis if you’re doing well or not. I’m really happy to achieve 100 clean sheets for the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although it's been a couple of years since Alisson's heroics, the former Roma goalkeeper has had to put on a show this season with the gloves to protect Liverpool. The 30-year-old has made 100 saves in the Premier League this season and was awarded a shirt by Jurgen Klopp for this accomplishment. In his five years at the club, it's the first time that Liverpool's Mr. Dependable between the sticks has needed to rack up these many stops.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALISSON? The Reds have two away fixtures out of three remaining matches and will look to keep piling on pressure on the teams above them and Alisson will once again play a crucial role if Liverpool want to secure a top-4 spot.