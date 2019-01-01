Alexander-Arnold signs new five-year Liverpool deal

The England right-back has been rewarded for his fine form in the 2018-19 campaign, following Andy Robertson in committing his future to the club

Trent Alexander-Arnold has committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Reds' most consistent performers under Jurgen Klopp and has now penned a new deal, which Goal understands will run until 2024.

He follows Scotland captain Andy Robertson in committing his future to the club this week, with the left-back having also agreed a new five-year contract.

Alexander-Arnold's impressive performances over the last couple of seasons have seen him become Klopp's first choice at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne having been loaned to Bournemouth as he struggled for game time.

His form earned international recognition in 2018, with Gareth Southgate selecting him in his squad for the 2018 World Cup, while he scored his first England goal in the 3-0 win over USA.

He is, however, currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained in the 1-0 win over Brighton last time out, dealing a blow to the Reds as they aim to win the Premier League title in 2018-19.

With Joe Gomez also out injured, Klopp is likely to turn to James Milner at right-back for Saturday's meeting with Crystal Palace, while Dejan Lovren is also unavailable.

Liverpool are currently four points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, while they also have a Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich to look forward to.

Alexander-Arnold has featured in 22 games in all competitions for the Reds so far this season, scoring one goal - a direct free-kick in the 3-0 win over Watford.

Speaking to the club's official website about the new contract, the 20-year-old said: "I'm ecstatic and really proud. I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

"There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.

"As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever. The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible.

"That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

"The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special."