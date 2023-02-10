Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia backtracks on Cristiano Ronaldo criticism after four-goal haul, claiming he has now in 'harmony' with his team-mates

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has made a U-turn on criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo's integration with the squad after he scored four on Thursday.

Ronaldo celebrated career milestone on Thursday

Garcia claims he has "harmonious" relationship

Comments contrast to previous criticisms

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old rolled back the years in what was a memorable evening for the Portuguese forward, scoring his 500th career goal before promptly putting three more past Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. Speaking after only Al-Nassr's second win in five games across all competitions, Garcia showered praise on his recently appointed club captain.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates,” the 55-year-old told reporters. “Over time, his team-mates realised what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, these words contrast greatly to Garcia's offerings in recent weeks. After his side's Super Cup exit to Al-Ittihad, he claimed that "it is very important that the players play normally and don't always try to give Cristiano the ball". Perhaps more dramatically, the Frenchman publicly singled out the 37-year-old for his costly miss shortly before conceding, with Ronaldo at the time yet to score for his new club. Now, after an impressive four-goal haul and Al Nassr back to the top of the league, Garcia appears to have changed his tune.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

al nassr twitter

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After scoring all the goals in a 4-0 win, the Portugal international will lead Al-Nassr out once more when they host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League next Friday.