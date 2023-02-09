WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 500 goals! Al-Nassr star hits club career milestone with left-footed strike

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated another milestone moment in his phenomenal career after netting his 500th league goal on Thursday with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo on target in 21st minute

Scores 501st goal in 40th minute

Best match so far in Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored the 500th league goal of his career on Thursday for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. The forward received the ball inside the penalty area, took a couple of touches and then fired a low, left-footed shot past the goalkeeper to put Al-Nassr ahead. It was his second goal for his new club following his move from Manchester United, and he added another before half-time.

Ronaldo's goal was followed by a very familiar celebration from the Portuguese superstar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's 501 league goals have come across five clubs. The forward scored 311 for Real Madrid, 103 in two spells with Manchester United, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting and now three with Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT? The forward will return to action with Al-Nassr on Friday, February 17, against Al-Taawoun.