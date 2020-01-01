Aguero could miss the first two months of the season, warns Guardiola

Manchester City striker fighting his way back from knee injury that ruled him out of end-of-season Champions League tournament

Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the season as the striker battles back from a knee injury.

The Argentinian last played in June and had surgery on the meniscus problem which ruled him out of the Premier League run-in and conclusion of the knockout stage.

Aguero, 32, has been training alone at the Etihad Campus and will definitely miss the Premier League opener against on Monday night.

Article continues below

More teams

Despite hoping to have played some part in the European competition in in August, City boss Pep Guardiola revealed that his comeback will still have to wait a little longer.

"We knew that the injury was difficult," Guardiola said. "He is doing the job, in maybe one month or two months he will be ready.

"He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition.

"Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready."

Aguero, who is in the final year of his City contract, only featured in 32 matches last season - the lowest number since joining from nine years ago.

With a truncated season following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a two-month lay-off could see him miss as many as 12 matches including the Premier League clash with champions .

But it is hoped that he will return sooner after he stepped up his ball work earlier this week.

Guardiola is already facing a selection dilemma for Wolves with Aymeric Laporte also unavailable.

The French defender only returned to training on Friday after self-isolating when he tested positive to coronavirus.

Riyad Mahrez also tested positive in recent weeks but is contention for the trip to Molineux.

"Riyad came back four days ago and [Friday] was the first day Aymeric is coming back," Guardiola said.

"Riyad will be available, Laporte not yet. Aguero has not made one training session with us."

New signings Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres could make their City debuts against Wolves while Phil Foden is also available after he broke Iceland's quarantine rules on international duty with England.

"He’s well, the time I saw him, these three or four days we were together," Guardiola said. "He knows he made a mistake and that’s all."