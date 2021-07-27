Lionel Messi

Aguero backed to fill Suarez void for Messi and Barcelona as Menotti talks up Argentine duo

The former Blaugrana and Albiceleste boss is pleased to see two international colleagues linking up at Camp Nou

Sergio Aguero can fill a Luis Suarez-shaped void for Barcelona and Lionel Messi, claims Cesar Luis Menotti, with a club icon at Camp Nou expected to thrive alongside a fellow Argentine.

The Blaugrana made the surprising decision to part with Suarez in 2020 as they sanctioned a move for the experienced Uruguayan forward to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

His absence hit hard in Catalunya, but another proven goalscorer has been acquired as a free agent and Aguero is expected to help bring the best out of a familiar face that is waiting on clearance to sign a new contract.

What has been said?

Former Barcelona and Argentina boss Menotti told Super Deportivo Radio: "Messi was a great friend of Suarez, I still don't know what Barcelona did to let him go, something that I think Messi felt a lot.

"And now Aguero is with him, they are always together and they have a very healthy relationship. 

"Messi is going to be happy with this crazy man who is divine, because he is funny and also does not have anything to prove. He is a character, a charming boy."

Is Messi happy at Barca?

Lionel Messi, Barcelona 2020-21

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has dropped into the free agent pool this summer.

Fresh terms have been agreed, but financial issues at Camp Nou are preventing the iconic 34-year-old from putting pen to paper.

Barca are prepared to be patient and Menotti sees his fellow countryman being happy and settled in his current surroundings 

He added: "Messi is at his best in every way: physically he is a boy who always prepares, who has not had serious injuries. 

"Emotionally, I also see him that way, today is Messi's best moment, because he looks happy.

"He is a footballer who, unlike others, is prepared to win a game in any way, to make his team-mates play well and to make his team play well. And look how difficult it is to be Messi."

